Another bank hikes Fixed Deposit Interest Rate for Senior Citizens. Get up to 9.1%!

As fixed deposit has become attractive once again, several banks have recently increased their interest rates offered to senior citizens and the general public. The latest bank to hike its Fixed Deposit Interest Rate is Fincare Small Finance Bank, which is now offering up to 9.1% interest to senior citizens.

In a statement shared with media today, Fincare SFT said it is now offering an attractive interest rate of 9.01% to senior citizens and 8.41% for normal individuals on its Fixed Deposits (FDs). These rates will be effective from today (24th March 2023).

“We are delighted to offer the best interest rates to our customers. At Fincare SFB, we believe in providing cutting-edge banking solutions to all our customers, and this move is another step towards that objective. We hope that our customers will take advantage of these attractive rates and invest in Fincare FD for their financial well-being,” said Rajeev Yadav, MD & CEO of Fincare SFB.

Also Read: How much FD return is guaranteed

Fincare SFB Fixed Deposit Interest Rates for Senior Citizens

Fincare SFB is offering 9.1% interest to senior citizens on deposits of 1000 days. On deposits of 59 months 1 day to 66 months, the bank is offering 8.6% interest, which is one of the highest rates offered on 5-year term deposits by different banks.

Source: Fincare SFB

On deposits of 750 days, Fincare SFB is offering 8.71% interest to senior citizens while the rate of deposits of 30 months 1 day to 999 days is 8.60%.

Also Read: Latest SBI Fixed Deposit Interest Rates

Fincare SFB Fixed Deposit Interest Rates for General Public

For general depositors, the bank is offering 8.41% on deposits of 1000 days while FDs of 36 months 1 day to 42 months can be booked at 8.25% interest. The bank is also offering 8.11% interest to the general public on deposits of 750 days.