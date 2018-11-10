Analyst Corner: ‘Hold’on NTPC; coal shortage will dampen core RoE

Despite 10% y-o-y rise in regulated equity, H1FY19 adj. PAT at Rs 51 bn was flat y-o-y on under-recovery due to (a) coal shortage at newly-commissioned high-cost plants (Rs 5 bn), (b) plant outage at Unchahar due to fire accident (`2.6 bn) and (c) planned maintenance outages (Rs 1 bn).
Despite 10% y-o-y rise in regulated equity, H1FY19 adj. PAT at Rs 51 bn was flat y-o-y on under-recovery due to (a) coal shortage at newly-commissioned high-cost plants (Rs 5 bn), (b) plant outage at Unchahar due to fire accident (`2.6 bn) and (c) planned maintenance outages (Rs 1 bn).
Consequently, core RoE declined ~300 bps y-o-y to 17%. Declining core RoE trend remains the key concern. Though NTPC’s earnings prospects appear bright due to capacity addition (4 GW in FY19/20) and rise in regulated equity (9/10% y-o-y in FY19/20), this will be overshadowed by ongoing under-recovery due to coal shortage that will dampen core RoE. This coupled with regulatory risk of lowering the base RoE below 14% from FY20 in the upcoming tariff policy provides limited cushion.
‘Hold’. Under-recovery to dent core RoE: NTPC reported Rs 14 bn under-recovery in FY18 (coal shortage: Rs 8 bn, plant outage: Rs 6 bn) and Rs 8.4 bn in H1FY19. Management expects under-recovery due to plant outage to be reduced in H2 with commencement of Unchahar plant (December 2018); however, coal shortage at recently-commissioned plants of Mauda, Solapur, Kudgi to continue.
Management expects under-recovery of Rs 6 bn in FY19, which will dent core RoE. Concerted efforts to address coal shortage – need of the hour: Management highlighted steps to address coal shortage: (1) ramp up production from own mines – Pakri, Dalunga –targets 7 MMT/10 MMT in FY19/20, (2) Resort to imported coal, (3) Inked contract with Indian Railway (IR); NTPC to pay IR freight advance (`100 bn) for coal transport for FY19/FY20 and in return IR to render preferential allotment of rakes to NTPC.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.