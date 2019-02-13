Analyst corner: ‘Add’ on Thermax with a target price of Rs 1,333

By: | Published: February 13, 2019 3:23 AM

Overseas subsidiary performance is expected to turn around which coupled with gradual improvement in domestic margins will enable improvement in the overall margins.

Overseas subsidiary performance is expected to turn around which coupled with gradual improvement in domestic margins will enable improvement in the overall margins.

Thermax witnessed strong execution with a growth of 29% y-o-y to Rs 14.4 bn, while Ebitda margins declined 110 bps y-o-y to 7.5% impacted by higher commodity prices, pricing pressure and booking of loss under the European subsidiary Danstoker.

The management is confident regarding turnaround of the loss making overseas subsidiaries going forward and hence the margins are expected to improve. Healthy order intake and participation on NTPC bulk tenders for FGD orders and small to medium size orders from food processing, dairy, auto and light engineering segments provide growth visibility. We factor-in 14% revenue CAGR over FY18-FY21, resulting in 26% earnings CAGR.

Control over working capital leading to healthy cashflow from operations driving free cashflow despite capex towards new capacities, will support valuations. We maintain our ‘Add’ rating on the stock, with a revised target price of Rs 1,133 (30x FY20E earnings).

Also Read: Not so sweet! Millers’ sugar offer in lieu of FRP fails to cheer farmers

Led by tyre sector capacity expansion by Bridgestone, MRF, TVS etc, medium size (>Rs 2bn) order from Grasim, food processing industries, sponge iron orders, chemical and paper industry orders have supported the overall order intake growth.

Thermax will be participating in the Lot II FGD orders of NTPC given the easing out of liquidity concerns by reducing the retention rate; hence, the overall order intake growth outlook is healthy.

Though execution has been strong at 28% y-o-y growth during 9MFY19, the margins had declined 210 bps y-o-y to 7.4% impacting the overall earnings. Due to high commodity prices and competition intensity, the domestic margins were lower, while losses from European subsidiaries subdued the overall margins.

Overseas subsidiary performance is expected to turn around which coupled with gradual improvement in domestic margins will enable improvement in the overall margins.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Analyst corner: ‘Add’ on Thermax with a target price of Rs 1,333
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 Delhi to Varanasi fare exclusive! IRCTC ticket booking for Vande Bharat Express to cost this much
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition