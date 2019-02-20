An NRI’s guide to refocus on the Indian property market

The property market in India is flourishing, thanks to the advent of reformatory measures such as RERA and GST that has resulted in the much-needed transparency.

NRIs always have an intrinsic interest in the Indian property market. Regardless of whether the market is financially favourable or not, NRIs seldom turn down an opportunity to own a piece of real estate back in the homeland. One can attribute this equally to the desire to churn investment returns as well maintain a tether to the Motherland. It must be noted though, that the markets are most favourable now for NRIs, than it has been in a long time.

Why are NRI property investment numbers at an all-time high?

The property market in India is flourishing, thanks to the advent of reformatory measures such as RERA and GST that has resulted in the much-needed transparency. The market appears lucrative, like never before, for NRIs interested in owning property. Another cogent reason for the sudden show of interest is because the rupee is once again on the losing end of the exchange rates. The dollar is stronger than ever-before against the rupee, thus making it easier for non-resident foreign investors.

Developers are also keen to capitalise on investments from non-resident Indians. They are helping first-time investors get a taste of the action by offering perks such as discounts, extra amenities, easy-payment plans, etc. Thus, NRIs who are interested in making the most of the market situation — the Indian property market is ripe for the plucking for NRIs.

Why NRIs must focus on FEMA policies?

FEMA policies or the Foreign Exchange Management Act policies play a big role in any real estate transaction between an NRI and the developer selling the property. So, NRIs must educate themselves about the FEMA regulations without hastily investing. NRIs must note that one of the foremost FEMA regulations that apply to them is that they cannot invest in agricultural property, plantation property or a farmhouse.

However, there are FEMA policies that benefit them as well. NRIs can hold as many numbers of properties as they want in India. So, if given enough time and thought, NRIs can use the FEMA policies to their advantage as well. The most critical factor to consider is whether the NRI is investing in a property for personal or familial use or for rental income.

What kind of returns on investment can be expected?

To be completely transparent, the market was already lucrative for NRIs interested in Indian property investments. However, with the onset of RERA, GST and demonetisation, the market conditions became unfavourable for NRIs and their investment numbers took a hit.

The market is once again on the rise in the residential property sector. After the market plummeted with the introduction of aforementioned reforms, NRIs shifted their focus to the commercial real estate market. However, NRIs are once again showering a respectable amount of interest in residential properties once more owing to the positive market factors.

Owing to the strong value of the dollar against the rupee, NRIs may continue to focus on luxury residential real estate; the value appreciation and rental income on luxury properties is an attractive avenue for a side-income. However, chances are that they will rather focus on affordable, budget home assets and their property appreciation. Commercial real estate with modern co-working building configurations also continues to attract NRI investors.

NRIs and property investment finances

Finally, NRIs must also bear in mind that all transactions must be done in Indian currency via stipulated channels such as NRO/NRE accounts. Alternately, they can also provide post-dated cheques via FCNR accounts. The loan conditions for NRIs have also grown flexible but NRIs must account for at least 20% of the property they are buying.

(By Honey Katiyal, CEO & Founder, Investors Clinic)