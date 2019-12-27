All India Services Conduct Rules: Last date for filing Immovable Property Return form nearing

It has been made clear by the Department that the SPARROW window will close by 31.01.2020 after which no IPR would be accepted.

The Department of Personnel and Training under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has issued an advisory regarding timely submission of Immovable Property Returns (IPRs) by officers. As per the terms of Rule 16(2) of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, every member of the service has to submit the IPR in the prescribed form by 31st January of every year in respect of the previous year ending 31st December. It is compulsory for all those covered under the All India Services (Conduct) Rules to furnish the IPR within the due date. The details have to be uploaded online in the IPR Module available in the SPARROW platform latest by January 31, 2020. The IPR is not required to be sent in physical format and the employees need not send a hard copy to senior officials.

The officers need to complete the timely submission of IPR and the uploading exercise by January 31 failing which disciplinary proceedings may be initiated against them. The Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) has earlier issued guidelines on 29.10.2007 on the grant of vigilance clearance to All India Service Officers, which was subsequently amended on 7.9.2011, wherein it has been clarified that vigilance clearance shall be denied to an officer if he fails to submit his Annual Immovable Property Return (IPR) of the previous year latest by 31st January of the following year.

A sample Proforma details for filing Immovable Property Return form

Name of District, Sub-Division, Taluk and Village or City in which property is situated (full location and postal address)

Name & Details of Property, Housing, Lands and Other Buildings

Cost of construction/Acquirement (and year when purchased) including of land in case of house

Present Value

If not in own name, the state in whose name held and his/her relationship to the government employee

How acquired, whether by purchase, lease, mortgage, inheritance, gift or otherwise with the date of acquisition and name with details of the person from whom acquired.

Annual Income from property

It has also been made clear by the Department that the SPARROW window will close by 31.01.2020 after which no IPR would be accepted. SPARROW stands for Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window wherein the Appraisal Reports of the employees are recorded. The officer has to use one’s mail ID and password to access SPARROW and after filing one has to authenticate using one’s Digital Signature.