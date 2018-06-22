Alert! Important message for Citibank account holders – Read full text here

Citibank. (PTI)

After HDFC Bank, now Citibank has issued an important notice with regard to its bill pay and recharge facilities. The private lender on Friday via message said that its bill pay and recharge systems will be under maintenance from June 23. The Citibank message read, “Dear Customer, Citibank Bill Pay and Recharge systems are undergoing a scheduled enhancement and these services will not be available from 23rd June 9 PM – 24th June 9 PM. Regret the inconvenience caused. Visit https://citi.asia/INSCbbP to know more.”

Once you log on to the link mentioned the message, it shows a detailed message.

Read the full message here:-

Dear Customer,

Our systems for bill payment and recharges are undergoing a scheduled enhancement. We regret that the services listed below will not be available between

23rd June 9 PM – 24th June 9 PM.

– Bill payment – If you want to make any payment during this time, please access the ‘Citibank Easy Bill Pay’ facility available on our website.

– Mobile, DTH and wallet recharges – If you want to make any recharges during this period, you can do so via the service providers website/apps

However, your existing auto payments scheduled via Bill Pay will continue uninterrupted, during this time.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause.

Earlier, this year, Citi India had banned the use of its debit and credit cards for the purchase of bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies following concerns expressed by the Reserve Bank over virtual currencies. Citi India in a message to its customers said it has banned usage of its debit and credit cards for purchase or trading of virtual currencies. “…Citi India has decided to not permit use of its credit and debit cards towards purchase or trading of such bitcoins, cryptocurrencies and virtual currencies,” the message read.

The decision, the bank said, comes following concerns, both globally and locally including from the RBI, cautioning the public regarding the potential economic, financial, operational, legal, customer protection and security related risks associated in dealing with bitcoins, cryptocurrencies and virtual currencies.