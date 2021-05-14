Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Should you consider investing in gold via ETFs instead of physical gold for wealth creation?

In India, Gold is considered the go-to asset class during times of uncertainty.

Purchase of gold during Akshaya Tritiya or other such occasions is a part of the Indian tradition. There are various ways to invest in Gold.

Chintan Haria, Head of Strategy and Product Development, ICICI Prudential AMC says, “What is often forgotten is that there is a better form of investing in gold without having to worry about the safety aspect – through Gold ETF or paper gold.”

Gold ETFs invest in gold bullion which is similar to investing in physical metal but is held in electronic form. Experts say, investors can buy as low as one unit and the expenses associated with it tend to be much lower when compared to physical gold investment.

Haria says, “In terms of portfolio allocation, investors could consider allocation 10 per cent to the yellow metal. Also, in the current lockdown, it is easy to purchase Gold ETF from the comfort of your home through the website or mobile apps.”

Why should one choose Gold ETFs instead of physical gold for wealth creation?

According to industry experts, having an optimal asset allocation is important for long term wealth creation and gold is one of the asset classes which form a part of the portfolio.

Haria says, “When it comes to investing in gold, Gold ETFs offer multiple advantages. Gold ETFs allow investors to take exposure to gold in a cost-efficient manner. One need not worry about the purity of gold, storage hassles, east to transact as one can buy and sell on the exchanges, anytime during the trading hours of the day.”

Here is how Gold ETFs stack up when compared to physical gold;

Parameters Physical Gold Gold ETFs Investment Available in the standard denomination of 1/10gms No standard denominations here. Starts with as low as 1gm unit which is around Rs 50. Making charges 10-20% of the total cost No making charges Purity of Gold No guarantee on Purity 99.5% purity of gold Pricing Pricing is never uniform, varies from jeweller to jeweller Pricing is per international standards and is transparent. No room for variable pricing Wealth Tax One per cent wealth tax is applicable if the value of physical gold possessed by an individual is more than INR 30 lakhs Not applicable Returns Is calculated as follows: Current price of a gold minus buying price plus making charges of an ornament Return is calculated by taking the current NAV (the price of a gold unit trading on the stock exchange) minus purchase NAV Storage Cost The cost incurred on bank lockers None. Units of ETF are held in electronic/ Demat form Liquidity Can be purchased from jewellers or banks, but the exchange is possible only through jewellers Buying/selling of the gold ETF is much easier as it is traded on the stock exchanges – NSE and BSE Short Term Capital Gains If held for less than 3yrs, then short-term Capital Gain tax is as per the Income Tax slab Same as physical gold Long Term Capital Gains If sold on profit after 3yrs then a capital gain tax of 20% with indexation is applicable Same as physical gold