Akshay Tritiya Gold Discount/Offers 2023: Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the biggest festivals for the jewellery industry in India. It is believed to be an auspicious day for starting new ventures, buying gold, and investing in property. Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya (April 22, 2023), several gold jewellers have announced lucrative offers for customers. Here’s a look:

RK Jewellers

Delhi-based RK Jewellers is offering 24 KT gold coins at just Rs 59,900. The current price of Gold is around Rs 63,000. The offer will be available for two days only on the 22nd and 23rd of April.

“Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya with RK Jewellers and take advantage of our exclusive offer on 24kt gold coins. For two days only, on the 22nd and 23rd of April 2024, we are offering the lowest gold rate on gold coins in the market. With our special Akshaya Tritiya discount, you can purchase 24kt gold coins at just Rs. 59,900, which is significantly lower than the actual gold rate of Rs. 63,000. GST is extra,” said Rohan Sharma, Managing Director, RK Jewellers South Extension-2.

PP Jewellers

PP Jewellers is offered up to 40% discount on making charges on all Gold Jewellery.

“We are expecting good sales on this promising day. We believe Akshaya Tritiya sales should overcome the obstacle of price hikes. In India, gold has a strong economic connotation associated with auspicious festivals, and millions of people would customarily acquire gold on Akshaya Tritiya, at the very least making a token purchase. Keeping this in mind we are giving a 40% discount on making charges on all Gold Jewellery,” said Pawan Gupta, Director, PP Jewellers.

“The jewellery industry is evolving to meet the changing preferences and needs of customers, and there are several new buying trends emerging during occasions like Akshaya Tritiya. The gold retail industry has expanded beyond just gold purchases to include other categories such as diamond and polki jewellery, hence we are giving a 40% discount on making charges of all Diamond jewellery as well,” he added.