  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ahead of festive season, 1 in 3 Indian professionals optimistic about their personal finances: Survey

By: |
November 12, 2020 1:49 PM

Based on the survey responses of 2,022 professionals for the weeks of October five - November one, the pre-festive season findings reveal Indias improving financial outlook, as Gen X and Millennial professionals expect their earned income and personal spending to increase, it said.

financial planning, wealth creation, financial management, Automated Financial Assessments, Financial Health Check-up, Financial Strength AnalysisMost Indian professionals, across generations, enter the festive season concerned about their career progression while working remotely in the pandemic, the statement said.

Ahead of the festive season, one in three Indian professionals expect an increase in their income, spending and debt payments, according to a survey by online professional network LinkedIn. Based on the survey responses of 2,022 professionals for the weeks of October five – November one, the pre-festive season findings reveal Indias improving financial outlook, as Gen X and Millennial professionals expect their earned income and personal spending to increase, it said.

This rising optimism comes at a time when the festive season approaches and as Indias economy slowly opens up, a
LinkedIn statement noted. One in three professionals are expecting an increase in their earned income (30 per cent), personal spending (35 per cent), and recurring debt payments (33 per cent), the survey findings revealed.

Related News

This optimism is shared mutually across generations as findings show two in five Gen X (40 per cent) and Millennial
(41 per cent) professionals expect their earned income and personal spending to rise in the next six months.

Most Indian professionals, across generations, enter the festive season concerned about their career progression while working remotely in the pandemic, the statement said. Findings show that one in two (45 per cent) Gen X
professionals are concerned about slow career progression while working remotely, while one in three (31 per cent) feel they achieve less when working remotely.

In stark contrast, only one in five (20 per cent) Gen Z professionals are worried about achieving less while working
remotely in the pandemic. Looking towards the post-pandemic future, about one in two Healthcare (56 per cent) and Manufacturing (49 per cent) professionals say they will mostly or only work on-site.

Two in five Education (39 per cent) and Finance (44 per cent) professionals anticipate being in a workplace that
offers both physical and remote models, after the pandemic, it was noted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Ahead of festive season 1 in 3 Indian professionals optimistic about their personal finances Survey
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Health Insurance Claim: This is why your insurer may not settle the entire claim amount
2How a first-time investor should start investing to meet financial goals
3Will EMI purchases qualify for LTC Cash Voucher Scheme? Find out as govt issues 2nd set of FAQs