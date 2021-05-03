  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ageas Federal Life Insurance launches Saral Pension: Check features

By: |
May 3, 2021 12:56 PM

The Saral Pension plan aids in preparing a personal annuity plan for self and spouse. It also offers the option of single life and joint life immediate annuity with a return of premium.

life insurance, IDBI Federal Life Insurance, life insurance online, Term Insurance plan, insurance plan, term insurance, mic, my insurance club, Saral Jeevan Bima, term insurance, life insurance, IRDAI, COVID-19 pandemic, saral jeevan bima yojana, saral jeevan bima yojana LIC,The Saral Pension Plan offers an option of single life and joint life immediate annuity with a return of premium.

Today, Ageas Federal Life Insurance, formerly known as IDBI Federal Life Insurance, announced the launch of its Saral Pension. The pension plan is a single premium, non-linked, non-participating, individual, immediate annuity plan.

The company claims that the Saral Pension Plan will help policyholders prepare a personal annuity plan not only for themselves but also for their spouse. It offers an option of single life and joint life immediate annuity with a return of premium. The Saral Pension plan intends to offer peace of mind during one’s retirement days where the individual is assured of a guaranteed regular income and contentment during their retirement years.

Related News

The Saral Pension plan aids in preparing a personal annuity plan for self and spouse. It also offers the option of single life and joint life immediate annuity with a return of premium.

Key Benefits of the plan:

• Life Annuity with 100 per cent return of purchase price
• Joint life annuity with return of 100 per cent purchase price on death of the last survivor
• Option to surrender
• Guaranteed annuity payout
• Annuity payout as convenient

Karthik Raman, CMO and Head – Products, Ageas Federal Life Insurance says, “The plan helps us offer our customers a much-needed product for their retirement readiness. Retirement is when one chooses to leave the workforce behind permanently. However, the house still needs to be run and it is also a time when medical expenses are on the rise, hence a steady income post-retirement becomes a necessity.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Ageas Federal Life Insurance launches Saral Pension Check features
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ICICI Prudential Healthcare ETF NFO opens May 06 – Check whom it suits
2Airtel Payments Bank increases interest on deposits over Rs. 1 lakh – Check details
3Your Money: How to evaluate cash flow management efficiency