After Centre, Tamil Nadu freezes DA for govt staff, pensioners

To tide over the financial constraints in view of the severe crisis arising out of Covid-19 pandemic and in line with the central government’s decision, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced freezing of dearness allowance (DA) to state government employees and pensioners at current rates till July 2021.

The state government said that the order is also applicable to the teaching and non-teaching staff working in aided educational institutions, employees under local bodies and employees governed by UGC, among others.

“Following the orders issued by the government of India and in view of the severe fiscal crisis arising out of Covid-19 pandemic, the government has decided to adopt the decision of Government of India for state government employees, teachers and pensioners for freezing the DA at current rates till July 2021,” stated a GO issued by Tamil Nadu government.

The Union government last week had issued an order freezing the DA to the central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to Central government pensioners at current rates till July 2021. The additional installments of DA and DR due from July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, according to to the order, will not be paid.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ad-hoc grant of Rs 1,000 crore from National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) and Custom Milled Rice (CMR) subsidy of Rs 1,321 crore. Palaniswami requested for an ad-hoc grant of Rs 1,000 crore from NDRF for purchase of medical and protective material.

“The Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund may be made eligible to receive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contribution under Schedule-III of the Companies Act, 2013,” he said.

The chief minister also asked Modi for a relief package for the power sector and extension of support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) units for payment of salaries to their employees, payment of PF and ESI dues on their behalf and waiver of interest on term loans and working capital loans for a period of six months. Payment of GST Advance Tax and income tax may be deferred for six months to help the MSMEs, Palaniswami said.

Pointing out various welfare measures taken by his government for the benefit of the poor, Palaniswami said 42 companies have started manufacturing of Covid-19 related medical equipment and drugs after a special package was announced. “In order to double farmers’ income, I request you to provide transport subsidy to the Farmer Producers Organisations, so as to take the farmers produce directly to the consumers,” Palaniswami said.