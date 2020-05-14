Affordable rental housing scheme for urban poor launched

Under this development, government-funded housing in urban areas/cities will be converted into Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC).
Giving details of the second tranche of the economic stimulus package, FM Nirmala Sitharaman today announced an affordable rental housing scheme for urban poor, including migrants, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).
Under this development, government-funded housing in urban areas/cities will be converted into Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs). This will be through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.
This will be for migrant workers, as well as urban poor to provide ease of living, the FM said.
