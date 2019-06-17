Affected by the dust storm? Here’s how insurance can help!

A significant dust storm covered India\u2019s capital recently, halting flights and affecting visibility. Natural calamities like floods, lightning, landslide, cyclones, earthquakes, hurricanes, or a dust storm can cause damage to health, infrastructure, property, vehicles and also impact travel. It can also create a huge dent in an individual\u2019s physical and financial well-being. For instance, the recent dust storm that took place in Delhi caused a lot of damage. Protection against risk and damages caused by natural calamity With low visibility and increased chances of trees getting uprooted and falling could cause an unwarranted collision, damaging the vehicles. A storm like that could also impact the travel schedule and could render airports to be closed, causing a delay in flights. Dust storms also generate static electricity which may lead to fire or electric short-circuits and damage your home and even the building. Furthermore, the deposition of dust on\/inside the building and air-conditioners & heating systems could inflate losses in your home. Other than material losses, the poor quality of air can als0 cause chronic breathing and lung problems which may require hospitalization. Having an insurance policy in place could help you if you fall prey to any such situation. Anurag Rastogi, Chief Actuary and Chief Underwriting Officer, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, says, "Insurance provides individuals with a safety net, covering them against the financial losses incurred in case of any unfortunate events. In case of a natural calamity, like a dust storm, having certain insurance policies come in handy." Find out the common perils caused by such natural calamity and how health, home, motor, and travel insurance can help you safeguard against this. 1. Health - Breathing related problem is a common cause of a dust storm. High levels of dust can irritate the lungs and cause chronic problems such as bronchitis, asthma, etc. Under a health insurance policy, different kinds of airborne diseases are covered. Health insurance covers the eventuality requiring hospitalization and medical management due to upper and lower respiratory conditions like acute exacerbation of allergic and reactive airway disease, bronchitis, allergic cold and cough leading to severe consequences of shortness of breath and breathing problems. 2. Home - Risk of lightning and fire is very likely during such a storm. Strong winds and dry air can lead to a high risk of fire. Home insurance is certainly not the first cover on most people's list, nevertheless, it acts as an important backup in case things go wrong. Under a home insurance policy, policyholders would get cover for damages caused to their home structure and its contents, due to the dust storm, fire, storm, lightning, and inundation. Generally, the home insurance policy covers various risks ranging from fire and allied perils, earthquake, floods to loss of baggage. Typically, fire and allied section are compulsory while policyholders have the option to choose from other sections. The more cover options you choose, the more comprehensive the cover becomes. 3. Vehicle - Increased risk of road accidents due to poor visibility is quite common during such a storm. There are possibilities that the visibility could deteriorate due to dusty conditions, during dust storms. Motor insurance (personal accident or a comprehensive motor insurance policy) could help protect your vehicle in case of an accident. Motor insurance covers the damages arising due to motor accidents, under the own damage section of a comprehensive motor insurance policy. However, comprehensive motor insurance policy excludes the depreciation on the replaced parts, cost of the consumables required to repair the damaged parts. These are insured by add-on covers like Zero Depreciation and Cost of Consumable. Also, in case one is stranded due to damage caused to the vehicle, the Emergency Roadside Assistance add-on cover provides the necessary help to get the vehicle towed to the nearest garage or arranging for alternate transport for the onward journey in case the vehicle is immobile. 4. Travel - It is very commonly seen that during such calamities, there is a delay in flights, both domestic and international. Having a travel insurance policy compensates individuals for the delay in flights caused in such situations, both in case of domestic and international travel. Experts suggest, in the event of flight delays or cancellations travel insurance could come handy, during such times.