Fixed deposits of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and even small finance banks (SFB) may become more attractive after last week’s repo rate hike. Depositors should thus spread their investments across one- to three-year tenures to take advantage of potential hikes in interest rates over the next few months.

Bajaj Finance and Shriram Finance have already increased their one, three and five-year fixed deposit rates by up to 40 basis points (bps). For one-year FD, Bajaj raised the interest rate to 6.8% from 6.6% and for three- and five-year deposits to 7.75% from 7.40%. As State Bank of India or Punjab National Bank is offering 6.3% for a three-year tenure, the rate differential is 145 bps. If more NBFCs join the race, depositors will gain. In fact, the rate differential widens to 265 bps if compared with Muthoot Capital Services which is offering 8.95%.

Stagger deposits

Laddering is suitable in this phase of the rate cycle. Split money into equal parts across one-year, two-year and three-year tenures. Shorter deposits will give more flexibility when rates rise. Some deposits can mature sooner and be reinvested at prevailing rates, while the rest continues to earn the rate already locked in. “A staggered approach can work better now and shorter deposits will give more flexibility when rates rise,” says Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.

Further hikes in repo rate in the coming quarters are possible. Once that happens, the rates on three to five-year deposits will move up meaningfully. And that’s the time to lock-in a larger share of your funds for a longer tenure.

Currently, the five-year deposit rates of most banks are lower than those for one and three years. Notable exceptions are Suryoday Small Finance Bank which is offering 8.25% for a 5-year tenure against 7.25% for three years and private sector DCB Bank which is offering 7.50% for five-year and 7% for three-year tenure.

Special deposits

Special deposits offered by most banks are ideal for a bucket strategy. Notable ones are Shivalik Small Finance Bank offering 8% for 27 months, ESAF Small Finance Bank offering 8% for 800 days and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank fetching 8.10% for 666 days. Private sector SBM Bank India is offering 7.30% for 18-24 months, and

Bandhan Bank is offering 7.45% for 2-3 years. However, premature withdrawal is not possible from these special deposits.

“Senior citizens should look at some special deposits and ladder the corpus rather than investing the entire money in a single senior-citizen-special scheme,” says Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar.

Investors should use sweep-in deposits andavoid breaking deposits to rebook at a slightly higher rate. “The premature withdrawal penalty and the lower rate applied to the period already completed will outweigh a 25 basis point gain,” says Nishchay Nath, CEO, BondScanner.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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