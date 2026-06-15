Advance tax deadline today: Taxpayers whose estimated tax liability for a financial year exceeds Rs 10,000, after adjusting for TDS and TCS, are required to pay advance tax under Section 403 of the Income Tax Act, 2025 (earlier Section 207 of the Income Tax Act, 1961).

For most taxpayers, advance tax is paid in four installments, with the first installment for FY 2026-27 due on June 15, 2026. However, a specific category of taxpayers is required to pay 100% of their tax liability in a single instalment instead of following the regular quarterly schedule.

With the deadline ending today, it is important for taxpayers to understand who must make the full advance tax payment in one go, who is exempt from advance tax, and the key points to keep in mind before making the payment.

According to the Income Tax Department, advance tax payments are applicable for consultants and freelancers, business owners and entrepreneurs, individuals having capital gains from the sale of shares or property, and those who get large dividend or interest payouts. Professionals who are self-employed and fall within the presumptive scheme outlined in Section 58A are required to pay advance tax.

Who is required to pay 100% tax liability in a single instalment?

Under the Income Tax Act, resident senior citizens are exempt from paying advance tax in installments and instead pay their entire tax liability in a single payment before filing their Income Tax Return (ITR).

A resident individual aged 60 years or above during the relevant financial year is not required to pay advance tax if they do not have any income under the heading “Profits and Gains of Business or Profession.”

The exemption is not available to non-resident senior citizens, resident senior citizens having business income and individuals below 60 years of age.

What are the common mistakes taxpayers make while calculating advance tax?

One of the most common mistakes that taxpayers often make while evaluating their advance tax is considering only their primary source of income, like salary income for employees & business income for business owners, while ignoring other sources of income, such as bank interest, capital gains, rental income, dividends, or freelance earnings.

Additionally, many salaried people often fail to file revised tax estimates during the year when they receive bonuses, salary hikes, or realize investment gains. These gaps can lead to underpayment of advance tax and attract interest liabilities later.

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What happens if a taxpayer misses today’s advance tax deadline?

Missing the first advance tax filing date of June 15 will trigger immediate interest charges under Sections 234B and 234C of the Income Tax Act. Under Section 234C, taxpayers face simple interest at 1% per month on the shortfall for each missed quarterly installment.

“If the total advance tax paid during the year is less than 90% of the assessed tax liability, Section 234B interest at 1% per month applies from April 1 of the assessment year until the payment date. The interest is calculated as 3% for each missed quarter (1% for the last installment) on the shortfall amount,” said Amitabh Lara, Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth.

Even if taxpayers pay the higher amounts in the coming quarters, they are still liable to pay the interest for missed earlier quarters under section 234C. This creates a compounding effect, and delays become increasingly expensive. Additionally, missing advance tax payments can also lead to a higher tax outflow at year-end and potential cash flow issues.

What records and documents should taxpayers maintain to support their advance tax calculations?

Taxpayers must ensure to keep track of their sources of income and tax deductions for the whole fiscal year, which includes commonly used documents like the salary slip, Form 16, interest certificate, capital gains statement, rent income, TDS certificate, AIS statement, and Form 26AS.

This not only helps in identifying the advance tax liability but also makes return filing easier. Proper documentation also helps to avoid discrepancies while assessing returns.

How should eligible taxpayers estimate their final tax liability before making the payment?

Taxpayers should consider important steps while filling advance tax returns, firstly, one can start by estimating total annual income from all sources, including salary, business profits, rental income, capital gains, and interest income, then deducting eligible deductions under applicable tax regimes and computing the total tax liability using applicable slab rates, and deduct any TDS or TCS already paid to determine the net advance tax payable.

Amitabh Lara says that if the liability exceeds Rs 10,000, one should pay 15% of the total estimated tax by today. Before making the tax liability payment, it is important for taxpayers to cross-check details with AIS, Form 26AS, and investment statements.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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