Adore Group to develop Rs 600-cr luxury housing project in Faridabad

NCR-based real estate company Adore has ventured into luxury real estate. The group has purchased 5.5 acres of land in Sector 76 in Faridabad from the Haryana government for Rs 124 crore. It will develop a luxury housing project with an aggregate saleable value of Rs 600 crore.

The project will comprise 200 units and be formally launched during Diwali this year. It is slated to be completed in the next four years.

“With the new project, we will be primarily focusing on the thriving higher mid-income and premium home buyers & investors in the Faridabad market,” said Jetaish Gupta, Founder & Director, Adore Group.

“Faridabad’s connectivity to Delhi, Gurugram and Noida forms the backbone of its economic dynamism. Like the intertwined threads of progress, these strategic links intertwine to create a seamless tapestry of growth and opportunity. Faridabad has emerged as a pivotal hub where ambitions soar, and dreams find wings to soar beyond horizons. The connectivity of these bustling cities amplifies the collective prosperity, shaping Faridabad as a beacon of progress in the heart of the region,” added Gupta.

A new bridge has been built between Faridabad and Greater Noida, which will help reduce the commute time to just 20 minutes between the two satellite towns of NCR. This will help the local residents of Faridabad to bypass Delhi-based routes and directly access Greater Noida and Jewar airports in the future.

Recently the government has announced a Rs 4400-crore metro project to connect Faridabad and Palwal. Faridabad is also part of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which will enable the local manufacturing business to seamlessly connect with the Mumbai market.

Adore was started in 2015 and within a small time-frame, it has built a remarkable name for itself in the industry. So far, it claims to have successfully executed 15 projects with a cumulative area of 10.11 million sq ft.