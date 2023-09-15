Adore Group to develop Rs 1000-cr Greek-styled housing project in Gurugram

NCR-based Adore Group is planning to develop a new luxury project in sector 77 Gurugram. Named ‘The Select Premia’, the premium offering from Adore will be based on state-of-the-art Greek architecture, giving an awe-inspiring lifestyle to the residents. Designed by Hafeez Contractor, the project will be spread across a verdant 10.2-acre land parcel and be officially launched during Diwali.

“Our new project will synergize the bustling city life with the serenity of nature. While the project will be built beside the picturesque Aravali hills, it will also be located close to Gurgaon’s leading commercial and entertainment hubs. In this way it will give the best of both worlds,” said Jetaish Gupta, Founder & Director, Adore Group.

“This is the first time in Gurgaon when a project will be based on the Greek lifestyle. One will escape to a new world with our new project,” he added.

The project will be a blend of wellness, nature, and comfort. There will be plenty of options to bond with nature amidst immaculate green architecture. It will have open spaces, water bodies, garden spaces, gazebos, and top-tier amenities, rendering a unique & elevated lifestyle to the residents. The project will comprise a vast expansive clubhouse spread across 60,000 sq ft. Likewise, there will be bars, restaurants, meeting rooms, banquets, etc. making the project a complete ecosystem in itself.

The gross saleable value of the project will be around Rs 1000 crore. There will be a total of 12 towers with 700+ units. According to the company, being located in Sector 77 also makes a great investment choice. As Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension Road are now saturating, Sec 73-79 are the new poster boys of Gurgaon’s realty boom. There is an increased spotlight in the region with a slew of high-profile commercial and residential launches. Proximity to the DMIC further adds value.

Adore made a humble beginning in 2015 and within a short time, it has successfully become a leading name in the region. Hitherto, it has successfully executed 20 projects with a cumulative area of 10.11 million sq. ft.