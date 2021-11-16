Aditya Birla Sun Life launches Assured Savings Plan – Check details

Loyalty Additions are added to your policy to boost your maturity corpus, provided all due premiums have been paid.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI) has announced the launch of a new-age savings solution, ABSLI Assured Savings Plan. It is a non-participating savings product that will provide fully guaranteed lumpsum benefits on policy maturity and offer long-term financial security by integrating savings and protection in a single plan.

Keeping in mind the financial needs of new-age customers, the new plan will provide a guaranteed monetary cushion to protect the policyholder’s important life milestones such as child’s education, retirement planning, legacy planning etc. especially in face of unpredictable circumstances and economic uncertainty.

The Assured Savings Plan offers the flexibility to tailor one’s diverse savings and protection needs across life phases. This personalised savings plan provides fully guaranteed benefits on death or maturity, along with the convenience of customizing the plan benefits as per the customer’s desired milestones. The plan offers varied choices such as joint-life protection, multiple premium payment term options, flexible policy term and rider options, to help design a unique resolution for the policyholders and their family members.

In addition to the guaranteed lumpsum benefit, policyholders will be eligible to receive accrued loyalty benefits, on the maturity of the policy, which will further boost the total pay-out. Policyholders will also be able to enhance their financial safety net by adding multiple protection-oriented riders such as critical illness riders, accidental death riders etc.

Kamlesh Rao, MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, says, “The experience of living through the pandemic and an uncertain economic environment has made individuals more aware and financially cautious. Today’s customer needs adequate life insurance and would like to be covered for specific risks. We understand this requirement and aim to offer solutions which are simple, innovative, and differentiated, catering to customer’s emerging needs.”

He further adds, “With this Assured Savings Plan, we want to provide a cushion of double protection to our policyholders and their loved ones from the financial crisis, in case of an unfortunate event, and help accumulate lumpsum saving benefits to achieve all their dreams. ABSLI’s Assured Savings Plan provides the right mix of protection and savings benefit for a hassle-free, non-compromised future.”

Key features of ABSLI Assured Savings Plan includes:

· Guaranteed Benefit: Fully guaranteed benefits to cater to your life’s milestones worry-free.

· Loyalty Additions: Loyalty Additions are added to your policy to boost your maturity corpus, provided all due premiums have been paid.

· Flexibility: Choice of various Premium Payment Terms, Policy Terms, and Sum Assured Multiples to suit your requirements.

· Financial Security for your loved ones: Get comprehensive risk cover in case of death of the life insured.

· Joint Life Protection Option: Cover your Spouse in the same policy through the Joint Life Protection option.

· Enhance your Protection: Avail additional risk cover through Riders.