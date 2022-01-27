Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches new plan, covering medical expenses incurred overseas

The comprehensive health insurance policy offers 3 in 1 cover for cashless planned treatment covering 16 major illnesses abroad. Along with international hospitalization costs, the plan also provides other financial costs.

Aditya Birla Health Insurance today announced the launch of Activ Health Platinum Premiere plan, a comprehensive plan with both indemnity and fixed benefit coverage for a policyholder’s all health needs in India and abroad.

With health taking precedence in everybody’s priority list, the company claims, this newly launched plan is designed as a comprehensive health insurance plan for covering healthcare expenses. The plan aims to meet the needs of a policyholder seeking complete health coverage in India as well as when travelling overseas. The platinum premiere has worldwide coverage for inpatient and post-hospitalization expenses, as well as built-in coverage for travel and accommodation expenses and visa assistance services. Treatment procedures such as cyberknife and robotic operations, laser therapy, and bariatric surgery are also covered under the plan.

Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance says “With increased mobility and opening of borders, people have resumed their overseas medical travel for specialized and better treatment. However, many individuals purchase insurance from foreign insurance players for such treatments. Keeping this trend in mind, the Activ Health Platinum Premier policy with indemnity and fixed benefit coverage in a single plan has been launched.”

The active health plan is a comprehensive health insurance policy that offers 3 in 1 cover for cashless planned treatment covering 16 major illnesses abroad. Along with international hospitalization costs, the plan also provides other financial costs such as post-hospitalization medical expenses, international second opinion, repatriation of mortal remains, travel and stay for the patient, attendant as well as an organ donor.

Bathwal further adds, ABHIL’s Activ Health Platinum Premier cover gives policyholder’s the ability to fully secure themselves and avail world-class health and wellness benefits at an affordable price.”

The plan offers benefits that give access to the Chronic Management Program i.e. a policyholder will be covered for Diabetes, Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Asthma from the next policy anniversary if any of the specified chronic lifestyle conditions are developed at a later stage, at no additional cost.

Key features of Activ Health Platinum Plan includes;

Health Returns – Policyholders can stay fit and healthy and earn returns up to 100 per cent of the premium

Super Reload – Unlimited reload, available for the same and unrelated illness

Cumulative Bonus – 50 per cent of the sum insured for every claim-free year, maximum up to 100 per cent (up to a max of 1 Cr)

International coverage on Major Illness – Medical planned treatment for inpatient hospitalization on a cashless basis for 16 listed major illnesses

Expert health Coach – Guidance on medical, nutritional, mental and fitness, mental counselling session, homoeopathy teleconsultation

Chronic Management Program – Get upgraded to the Chronic Management Program automatically if one develops a chronic condition after buying the policy

This plan offers an international cashless treatment for a sum insured of Rs 3 crores and Rs 6 crores for planned treatments for 16 listed major illnesses.