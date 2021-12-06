Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches Activ Health Essential Plan for senior citizens – Check features

The senior citizen plan also comes with counselling support and health coaching features that are so important for senior citizens.

Aditya Birla Health Insurance has launched ‘Activ Health Essential’, an affordable health solution plan for the special health needs of senior citizens. This plan will offer coverage from day one of chronic health management, along with optional benefits to waive off mandatory co-payment. The senior citizen plan also comes with counselling support and health coaching features that are so important for senior citizens.

The plan offers comprehensive health solutions such as ‘Day 1 Chronic Management Program coverage’ wherein policyholders will be covered from Day 1 in case of an existing condition and if it is developed at a later stage, it will be covered at no additional cost.

The company says, most covers come with a 20 per cent mandatory co-pay which in this case can be waived off by choosing to pay an extra premium. Many senior citizens these days follow a fitness regime that includes walks or doing yoga. On clocking 275 active days in a year they will be eligible to get up to 50 per cent of premium which can be used to avail reimbursement of any health expenses or discount on annual renewal of premium and more. It also covers mental illness and home treatments.

Mayank Bathwal, CEO, ABHICL says, “Covid-19 exposed us to the grim side of healthcare. Covid -19 had impacted at least 26 per cent of the elderly population with some of the other health issues, as per a recent study by a leading NGO for senior citizens. Furthermore, the elderly members continue to feel vulnerable and a burden on their families due to the ever-increasing medical treatment cost and lack of guidance”.

Key Features of Activ Health Platinum Essential Plan includes;

· Coverage of mental illness hospitalisation

· An expert health coach is available to assist through the health journey

· A reward of up to 50 per cent of the premium paid as health rewards

· An optional benefit of waiver of mandatory co-payment available

· Cashless coverage for in-patient hospitalization in a wide network of 9000+ hospitals.

· Covers pre-hospitalization medical expenses for 30 days and post-hospitalization medical expenses for 60 days.

· Coverage for medical treatments like AYUSH cover, obesity treatment, modern treatment methods

· Covers 586 listed daycare procedures up to sum insured treatments that don’t need more than 24hrs of hospitalization.

· Benefit of Cashless home treatments

The insurance company says the Health Essential plan addresses these crucial needs of senior citizens namely affordability, covering chronic conditions, psychological support requirements and an expert health coach for monitoring and guidance. “Through this plan, we also encourage our senior citizen customers to stay healthy and incentivize their ‘Health First’ behaviour through ‘Health returns’. This policy empowers senior citizens to fully protect themselves and at the same time allows them to reap health and wellness benefits for their golden years,” adds Bathwal.

Activ Health Platinum Essential can be purchased as an individual or as a family floater policy (self and spouse alone) with a wide range of Sum Insured options, depending on one’s requirements.