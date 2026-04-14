The recent case involving Tamil actor Vijay, where Rs 15 crore cash reportedly found at his premises led to a penalty of around Rs 1.5 crore, has drawn attention to a lesser-understood aspect of the tax system—penalties.

But the bigger story is this: income tax penalties are not fixed at a small percentage. Depending on the nature of default, they can range from 10% to as high as 200% of the tax involved.

A detailed thread by tax advisory platform TaxBuddy breaks down how wide and layered this penalty framework actually is — something most taxpayers are not fully aware of.

Actor Vijay paid ₹1.5 crore as penalty for ₹15 crore cash found at home.



But if you get caught, you may have to pay even upto 200% penalty.



Here's all about this penalty provision that you need to know🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/vc3WGah4Rc — Sujit Bangar (@sujit_bangar) April 13, 2026

Not all tax mistakes are treated equally

At the heart of this framework is Section 270A of Income Tax Act, which classifies defaults into two broad categories—under-reporting and misreporting of income.

Explaining this shift, Tushar Agarwal, Founder & Managing Partner, C.L.A.P. Juris, Advocates & Solicitors, says: “The penalty framework under Section 270A of the Income Tax Act, 1961 marked a significant shift from the earlier regime of concealment penalties under Section 271(1)(c). The provision seeks to bring greater objectivity by categorising defaults into ‘under-reporting’ and ‘misreporting’ of income, with differential penalty consequences. However, in practice, interpretational challenges persist.”

In simple terms, under-reporting is the default category, while misreporting is treated as a more serious offence.

50% vs 200%: What makes the difference

Under the law, under-reported income attracts a 50% penalty, and misreported income can attract a 200% penalty.

But how does the tax department decide this?

Agarwal explains the process in detail: “Under-reported income is first computed based on prescribed formulas (depending on whether a return was filed, assessment type, etc.). Once under-reported income is established, the law examines whether the case falls under ‘misreporting’ as defined under Section 270A(9).”

He further adds: “Misreporting is specifically triggered if the under-reported income arises due to: Misrepresentation or suppression of facts, Failure to record investments in books, Claim of expenditure not substantiated by evidence, Recording false entries in books, Failure to record receipts, Failure to report international or specified domestic transactions.”

If none of these conditions apply, the case is treated as under-reporting.

When does the 200% penalty kick in?

The steepest penalty—200%—is not for simple mistakes. It typically applies where there are signs of deliberate wrongdoing.

According to Agarwal: “A 200% penalty of tax payable applies only in cases of misreporting. In practice, such exposure usually arises in situations involving clear indicators of deliberate wrongdoing.”

These include, bogus purchases or fake invoices, unrecorded cash transactions, fictitious expenses or inflated deductions, undisclosed bank accounts or investments, and manipulated or fabricated books.

He adds: “From a litigation standpoint, the Department tends to invoke misreporting where the facts suggest active falsification rather than passive omission.”

What about intent? It’s not so straightforward

Interestingly, the law does not directly talk about “intent”.

Agarwal points out: “Section 270A does not explicitly use the term ‘intent’. Instead, it relies on objective criteria listed under misreporting.”

However, in real-world cases, intent still matters indirectly.

“Courts and appellate authorities often evaluate whether the explanation is bona fide, whether all material facts were disclosed, and whether the claim was plausible or patently false.”

This means genuine errors with proper documentation may not attract harsh penalties, but unsupported or false claims can.

Why this matters for taxpayers

The key takeaway is that penalty is not just about the amount involved—it’s about behaviour and documentation.

Summing it up, Agarwal says: “Section 270A attempts to balance certainty with deterrence by clearly demarcating under-reporting from misreporting. However, the real-world application continues to depend heavily on factual evaluation and the taxpayer’s ability to substantiate claims.”

How to stay safe

From a practical standpoint, taxpayers should focus on: “Full and true disclosure, Robust documentation, Avoidance of aggressive or artificial tax positions.”

These, he notes, are the most effective safeguards against falling into the 200% penalty bracket.

Summing up…

The Income Tax Act’s penalty framework is far more detailed—and stricter—than commonly understood.

While headline cases grab attention, the real risk lies in everyday compliance. What may seem like a minor lapse can, in certain situations, be treated as misreporting—with steep financial consequences.

For taxpayers, the message is clear: accuracy, transparency and proper documentation are no longer optional — they are essential.

Disclaimer:

This article is based on publicly available information, including court records and expert commentary. The case has been cited for illustrative and informational purposes only.

The provisions of the Income Tax Act, including Section 270A of Income Tax Act and other penalty-related sections, are complex and their application depends on specific facts, circumstances, and interpretations by tax authorities and courts. Penalty outcomes may vary from case to case based on factors such as the nature of default, disclosure made, documentation available, and overall compliance behaviour.

This article is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to consult qualified tax professionals or legal advisors before taking any financial or compliance-related decisions.