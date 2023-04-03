ACCIDENT COMPENSATION: Know how to get annuity income from claims money

Motor Accident Claims Annuity (Term) Deposit Account (MACAD) is offered by several public sector banks to make it easier for road accident claimants to deposit compensation received from Motor Tribunals. The scheme facilitates repayment of deposited amount in monthly annuity instalments that include a part of the principal amount plus interest.

Here are five things to know about MACAD accounts offered by the State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda (BoB).

Interest rate: PSBs are offering varying interest rates on MACAD deposits. PNB is providing 1% above the card rate of interest as applicable for normal fixed deposit schemes of various tenors. In case of SBI and BoB, prevailing card rate of interest as per the tenure is applicable.

Interest and annuity payment

The interest earned on MACAD account deposits is paid on a monthly basis. PNB’s website says that the monthly interest will be paid at a discounted rate. At SBI, the payment of the annuity starts on the anniversary date of the month following the month of the deposit. The BoB website says that the payment of the annuity (part principal & interest) amount will be credited to the linked MACT Claims SB account.

Tenure

The tenure of MACAD accounts in SBI is 36-216 months as per directions of the tribunal/court. In BoB, deposits can be made for 36-120 months. PNB allows MACAD deposits for 12-120 months. Unlike regular fixed deposits, MACAD account holders cannot apply for loans or advances against the annuity deposit.

Premature closure

Premature closure of MACAD accounts is not allowed by most banks. This is so because the scheme aims to protect the interest of children, widows and relatives of victims of road accidents in India. Courts have ruled that a large chunk of compensation money awarded by Motor Tribunals should be deposited in a bank account for a longer period.

The SBI website says that MACAD account holders can apply for premature closure or part lump sum payment. The amount will be provided through the linked savings bank account.