Aadhar verdict: eKYC curbed; instant loan approvals, MF and insurance sales online take a hit

With the Supreme Court scrapping the mandatory linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts and ruling that private companies can no longer insist on Aadhaar-based authentication, fintech companies find themselves in a spot. For banks as well as fintech companies selling mutual funds, insurance, or bonds or facilitating loans, eKYC through OTP was a boon as customer verification could be done instantly thus reducing the cost of onboarding a customer. Otherwise, in the traditional KYC process, banks take copies of documents such as identity and residence proof, PAN to verify the antecedents of customers. This is more expensive and time-consuming.

Section 57 of Aadhaar Act

The Supreme Court has struck down parts of Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act disallowing private firms from authenticating people based on Aadhaar. “That portion of Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which enables body corporate and individuals to seek authentication is held to be unconstitutional,” a five-member constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said in its judgment. In fact, Section 57 refers to the use of Aadhaar data by any “body corporate or person” to establish the identity of an individual. Fintech firms such as Paytm took Aadhaar details for electronic customer verification. The court has only allowed the government to use Aadhaar for social welfare schemes.

Manav Jeet, MD and CEO of Rubique, a fintech company, says that the declaration of Section 57 as unconstitutional will compel firms to re-evaluate consumer onboarding process through e-KYC. “The court has now given the liberty to self-volunteer for linking Aadhaar Card and opt for the e-KYC process. This is an empowering decision for customers as they can now be assured of data privacy,” he says.

According to him, customers will now face delays in instant loan approvals. “With physical model, the credit facilitation may take more than three days as against 10-15 minutes in online model. Also, cost of accessing credit may go up due to physical model. This burden will mostly be passed on to borrowers. Aadhaar is a crucial link to bring the last mile under formal banking ecosystem. The judgement may impact the agenda of financial inclusion as well,” he says.

Similarly, Samant Sikka, co-founder, Sqrrl Fintech, says the fact that existence and validity of Aadhaar as a platform has been upheld by the Supreme Court is basically upholding the fact that we can’t shoot the messenger. “The judgment is silent on the fate of the data already collected by utilities such as banks and telephone operators and some kind of a decision will have to be taken such that there is uniform practice around this,” he says.

RBI’s Master Direction on KYC

In December 2016, Reserve Bank of India allowed opening of deposit and borrower accounts through OTP eKYC. Through the amendment to Master Direction on KYC, it underlined that customers can complete their KYC procedure through OTP. The circular notified that banks will have to take specific consent from the customer for authentication through OTP. The aggregate balance of all the deposit accounts of the customer shall not exceed Rs 1 lakh and the aggregate of all credits in a financial year, in all the deposit accounts taken together, shall not exceed Rs 2 lakh.

Digitisation a boost to lending

The digitisation of the lending process through Aadhaar enabled faster disbursement of smaller loans because of lower cost of customer acquisition and quick credit assessment. A report by Morgan Stanley says that Aadhaar and the associated eKYC measure has cut the cost of opening a deposit account by 90%. In F18, eKYC-based verifications rose to 138 million as compared to 48 million in FY17. Reduction in the cost of opening accounts helped banks to expand their networks.

At present, there is a lack of legal framework for collection, usage and protection of biometric data that is being collected by third-party users. With the Supreme Court’s verdict, a legal framework on data protection becomes pertinent.