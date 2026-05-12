The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has notified updated Aadhaar enrolment and update rules through the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) First Amendment Regulations, 2026. The revised rules replace the earlier document list with a fresh schedule spelling out which documents are acceptable for Aadhaar enrolment and updates.

For existing Aadhaar holders, the most relevant section is List IV, which lays down the documents that can be used to update Aadhaar details for people of any age.

This means if you want to change your name, address, date of birth, relationship details, or other Aadhaar information, the updated list tells you exactly what documents will be accepted.

What can Aadhaar holders update?

Under List IV, documents can be submitted as proof for:

-Proof of Identity (POI)

-Proof of Address (POA)

-Proof of Relationship (POR)

-Proof of Date of Birth (PDB)

Not every document works for every purpose. Some documents are accepted only for address proof, while others may also work for identity or date of birth verification.

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Key documents accepted for Aadhaar update

Passport

A valid Indian passport remains one of the most comprehensive documents.

It can be used for identity proof, address proof, relationship proof and date of birth proof. This makes it one of the strongest single documents for Aadhaar updates.

Ration card / e-ration card

It is accepted for identity proof, address proof and relationship proof, but not accepted for date of birth proof.

Voter ID / e-Voter ID

It can be used for identity proof, address proof, but not accepted for relationship or date of birth proof.

Driving licence

It is accepted only as identity proof. It cannot be used for address, relationship or date of birth updates under this list.

Government-issued service ID cards

Photo identity cards issued by central government, state government, PSU and statutory or regulatory bodies. These are accepted for identity proof, address proof, date of birth proof and pensioner documents.

Documents like pensioner photo ID, freedom fighter photo ID, pension payment order can be used for identity proof, address proof, relationship proof, date of birth proof and Kisan photo passbook are accepted for identity proof and address proof.

NREGA / MGNREGA job card

Along with domicile certificate, this can be used for identity proof, address proof, relationship proof.

Documents for name change after marriage/divorce

The updated rules also recognise documents for people changing names after marriage or divorce.

Marriage certificate

Photo or non-photo marriage certificate issued by central or state government can be used. If the marriage certificate does not carry a photograph, an additional old-name photo ID document will be needed. It is accepted for identity, address, relationship proof.

Divorce decree

A family court divorce order can also be used for identity-related updates. If the decree has no photograph, an old-name photo identity document will be required.

Documents accepted for date of birth proof

For date of birth updates, accepted documents include valid Indian passport, pensioner-related documents, educational marksheets/certificates issued by recognised boards or universities, birth certificate, government-issued service ID (in specified cases) and address proof documents accepted.

For address updates, UIDAI has allowed several commonly used documents, including bank passbook, post office passbook, recent bank statement, credit card statement, electricity bill, water bill, telephone/landline/mobile/broadband bill, property tax receipt, registered sale agreement, lease/rent agreement, gas bill, government accommodation allotment letter and life insurance or medical insurance policy.

Most utility bills must be recent, generally not older than three months.

Special provisions

The updated rules also include special documents for transgender identity updates, legal guardianship cases, persons living in shelter homes, prison inmates and Aadhaar address updates through family declaration in certain cases.

For transgender persons, the identity certificate issued under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 is accepted even for full name and gender change.

Important conditions Aadhaar users should know

UIDAI has also laid down some conditions:

-Documents must be valid at the time of submission

-Documents must belong to the person applying

-Details should be verifiable

-Name consistency across documents matters

-Issuing authority should not have declared the document invalid for that purpose

Why this matters

For Aadhaar holders, this update brings more clarity on which documents are acceptable instead of relying on guesswork during update requests.

It also helps people dealing with life events such as marriage, relocation, legal guardianship, gender transition, or name correction understand what paperwork they may need before visiting an Aadhaar centre or filing an update request.

Disclaimer:

This story is based on the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) First Amendment Regulations, 2026 notified by UIDAI. Document acceptance may depend on the specific type of Aadhaar update request and verification by the authorised agency. Applicants should check the latest UIDAI guidelines before submitting documents.