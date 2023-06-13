Aadhaar-PAN Link deadline is near again. Here’s what Income Tax Department says now

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Last Date June 2023: The last date for linking PAN and Aadhaar is near again. Individuals who have not linked their PAN and Aadhaar till now can do so by paying a large fee of Rs 1000 till June 30.

As per the Income Tax rule, it is mandatory to link PAN and Aadhaar. Unlinked PAN will become invalid after June 30.

“Kind attention PAN holders! As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar on or before 30.06.2023. Please link your PAN & Aadhaar today,” the Income Tax Department tweeted on Tuesday (June 13).

Consequences of not linking PAN and Aadhaar

According to the Income Tax Department, the following will be the consequences of not linking your PAN and Aadhaar by June 30

Your PAN will become inoperative if it is not linked to your Aadhaar by June 30. You need to pay a fee of Rs 1000 to link PAN and Aadhaar.

If you have an unlinked PAN then pending Income Tax Refunds and interest on such refunds will not be issued.

In the case of unlinked PAN, TDS is deducted at a higher rate.

Also, the TCS is collected at a higher rate in case of users having unlinked PAN.

As per Income Tax rules, no person can obtain more than one PAN. A penalty of Rs 10,000 can be levied if you obtain more than on PAN.

Kind attention PAN holders!



As per Income-tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with Aadhaar on or before 30.06.2023.



Please link your PAN & Aadhaar today!#PANAadhaarLinking pic.twitter.com/hBxtSgRci8 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) June 13, 2023

Where to link PAN-Aadhaar

You can link PAN with Aadhaar by visiting the income tax filing portal (https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/) and following on-screen instructions after clicking on the “Quick Links” section and selecting the “Link Aadhaar” option.

The Income Tax Department had earlier this year extended the deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linking. A further extension in the deadline is not expected this time. Therefore you should complete the linking process as soon as possible.