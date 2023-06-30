Aadhaar-PAN Link Last Date Extension: No further extension expected, link PAN and Aadhaar cards today

Aadhaar-PAN Link Last Date (June 30): Today is the last date to link PAN and Aadhaar. If you haven’t linked your PAN and Aadhaar, do it by the end of the day. As the last date to link Aadhaar-PAN has already been extended multiple times in past, no further extension is expected this time.

The last extension of the PAN-Aadhaar link last date was announced in April 2023, when the Income Tax Department said PAN card holders can link their PAN and Aadhaar till June 30.

As the last date is ending today, one should not wait for further extension. Instead, you can go to the Income Tax e-filing website and complete the linking process in a few minutes. (Read: how to know PAN-Aadhaar link status).

There are several consequences of not linking PAN and Aadhaar by today.

According to the Income Tax Department, unlinked PAN cards will become inoperative from tomorrow (July 1, 2023).

What happens when PAN becomes inoperative

If the Permanent Account Number (PAN) becomes inoperative, you will not be able to furnish, intimate or quote your PAN. Moreover, you would be liable to all the consequences under the Act for such failure.

Some of the most important consequences of not linking PAN and Aadhaar are the following, as per information on the Income tax website.

First, you will not be able to get a refund of any amount of tax or part thereof, due.

Second, the interest will not be payable on such refund for the period, starting from the date PAN has become inoperative you make it operative again by linking with Aadhaar.

Third, the tax will be deducted (TDS) at a higher rate as per Income Tax rules.

Fourth, in cases where tax is collectable at source (TCS), such tax will be collected at a higher rate as per provisions of section 206CC.

However, you will be able to make your PAN operative again by linking it with Aadhaar and paying a fee of Rs 1000.