Aadhaar-PAN Link Fees: How to pay, and what will happen after March 31?

PAN Card-Aadhaar Card Link Fees Online 2023: The fee for linking Aadhaar Card and PAN Card on the e-filing website is Rs 1000. Every person is required to link their PAN and Aadhaar by March 31, failing which their PAN Card will become inoperative, according to the Income Tax Department.

It is to be noted that there was no fee for Aadhaar-PAN linking till March 31st March 2022 while Rs 500 was levied as fees for linking between April-30th June 2022. From 1st July 2022 to 31st march 2023, there is a fee of Rs 1000.

How to pay Aadhaar-PAN Link Fees 2023

As per information on the Income Tax website, PAN cardholders can pay the fees of Rs 1000 through the e-Pay Tax functionality available on the e-filing website to proceed with the submission of the Aadhaar-PAN linking request.

The Income Tax website suggests separate steps for customers of different banks.

1. Steps for customers of Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, City Union Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IndusInd Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Karur Vyasa, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India:

Go to e-Pay Tax functionality on e-filing website (https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/e-pay-tax-prelogin/user-details)

Provide PAN, Confirm PAN and Mobile number for OTP

Verify OTP after which you will be redirected to a page showing different payment tiles

Click “Proceed” on the Income Tax tile.

Select AY 2023-24 and Type of Payment – as other Receipts (500) and continue

Enter the amount as Rs 1000 under “Others” field in tax break-up and proceed with further steps.

2. Steps in case of customers of other banks not listed for payment through e-Pay Tax:

Go to e-Pay Tax functionality on e-filing website (https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/e-pay-tax-prelogin/user-details)

Click on the hyperlink “Click here to go to NSDL (Protean) tax payment page for other banks” given below on e-Pay tax page to redirect to Protean (NSDL) portal

Click Proceed under Challan No./ITNS 280

Select (0021) Income Tax (Other than Companies) under Tax Applicable (Major Head)

Select (500) Other Receipts) under Type of Payment (Minor Head)

Select AY as 2023-24, provide other mandatory details and Proceed

Aadhaar-PAN Link fees: What will happen after March 31?

PAN Cards not linked with Aadhaar Cards by March 31 will become inoperative if there is no further extension in the deadline. The Income Tax Department is unlikely to extend the PAN-Aadhaar link due date.

If your PAN Card becomes inoperative then you may have to apply for a new Permanent Account Number (PAN) and get it linked to your Aadhaar to carry out various transactions. But doing so may have implications for taxpayers, who quoted their old PAN in various financial transactions in past, but made it inoperative by not linking with Aadhaar by March 31. Therefore, it is better to link both numbers by March 31. (Know where to link PAN-Aadhaar)

The Income Tax Department has not yet clarified the steps to be followed by people who may fail to link their PAN and Aadhaar. It is expected that some clarity on this may come soon.