Aadhaar card, bank account number linking: After SBI, HDFC Bank orders customers to make the link or face deactivation

If you haven’t linked your Aadhaar number to your bank account yet, then you must do it now or latest by December-end, else your bank account may be suspended.

Soon after the State Bank of India, India’s largest bank, tweeted about linking one’s Aadhaar number to the SBI account before December-end, failing which one’s account may be suspended, HDFC Bank has advised its customers to link their Aadhaar number to their HDFC Bank account before 31st December 2017 to keep their account active. “As directed by the Government of India, please ensure that you link your Aadhaar to your HDFC Bank account before 31st Dec’17 to keep your account active,” it tweeted recently.

According to HDFC Bank, “as per the amendment in PMLA rules by the government, all bank accounts should be linked with Aadhaar by 31st Dec’17, failing which the accounts will become inoperative till the time the Aadhaar number is submitted and linked to the accounts.” It further says that the RBI has clarified on 21st Oct’17 that as per the amendment in the PMLA rules by the government, all bank accounts should be linked with Aadhaar by 31st Dec’17, failing which the accounts will become inoperative till the time the Aadhaar number is submitted and linked to the accounts.

Earlier SBI had said in its tweet that “Avail benefits of the digital life. Simply link your Aadhaar number with your bank account.” It further said, “In terms of amended PML rules dated 1st June 2017, all existing customers are requested to submit Aadhaar number by 31st December 2017, failing which the account shall cease to be operational till the time Aadhaar number is submitted.”

It is clear, thus, that if you haven’t linked your Aadhaar number to your bank account yet, then you must do it now or latest by December-end, else your bank account may be suspended.

It may be noted that the issue about messages received from banks and mobile service providers was recently raised in the Supreme Court also by senior lawyer K V Vishwanathan, who was representing one of the petitioners. Vishwanathan told the bench, which also comprised Justice Ashok Bhushan, that the people were “in a panicky situation” as the messages received from the banks and telecom service providers were threatening them of deactivation of accounts or mobile numbers if they failed to link them with Aadhaar.

During the hearing, Vishwanathan said the Centre should tell the banks and mobile service providers not to send such messages but they should instead inform the customers about the last date of linking Aadhaar. The apex court later made it clear that banks and telecom service providers will have to indicate the last date of linking the accounts and mobile numbers with Aadhaar in their communications with the customers.

Whatever be the case, you are now required to link your Aadhaar number with your bank account by 31st December 2017. In the case of HDFC Bank, you can do it by logging on to their website or through net banking, mobile banking, ATM, SMS, phone banking or vising any branch.