  Aadhaar card, bank account number linking: After SBI, HDFC Bank orders customers to make the link or face deactivation

Aadhaar card, bank account number linking: After SBI, HDFC Bank orders customers to make the link or face deactivation

After SBI, HDFC Bank has advised its customers to link their Aadhaar number to their bank account before 31st December 2017 to keep their account active.

Published: November 21, 2017 4:04 PM
link HDFC Bank account to Aadhaar, link aadhaar to HDFC Bank account, aadhaar number, HDFC Bank account, SBI, December 31, supreme court, RBI If you haven’t linked your Aadhaar number to your bank account yet, then you must do it now or latest by December-end, else your bank account may be suspended.

Soon after the State Bank of India, India’s largest bank, tweeted about linking one’s Aadhaar number to the SBI account before December-end, failing which one’s account may be suspended, HDFC Bank has advised its customers to link their Aadhaar number to their HDFC Bank account before 31st December 2017 to keep their account active. “As directed by the Government of India, please ensure that you link your Aadhaar to your HDFC Bank account before 31st Dec’17 to keep your account active,” it tweeted recently.

According to HDFC Bank, “as per the amendment in PMLA rules by the government, all bank accounts should be linked with Aadhaar by 31st Dec’17, failing which the accounts will become inoperative till the time the Aadhaar number is submitted and linked to the accounts.” It further says that the RBI has clarified on 21st Oct’17 that as per the amendment in the PMLA rules by the government, all bank accounts should be linked with Aadhaar by 31st Dec’17, failing which the accounts will become inoperative till the time the Aadhaar number is submitted and linked to the accounts.

Earlier SBI had said in its tweet that “Avail benefits of the digital life. Simply link your Aadhaar number with your bank account.” It further said, “In terms of amended PML rules dated 1st June 2017, all existing customers are requested to submit Aadhaar number by 31st December 2017, failing which the account shall cease to be operational till the time Aadhaar number is submitted.”

It is clear, thus, that if you haven’t linked your Aadhaar number to your bank account yet, then you must do it now or latest by December-end, else your bank account may be suspended.

It may be noted that the issue about messages received from banks and mobile service providers was recently raised in the Supreme Court also by senior lawyer K V Vishwanathan, who was representing one of the petitioners. Vishwanathan told the bench, which also comprised Justice Ashok Bhushan, that the people were “in a panicky situation” as the messages received from the banks and telecom service providers were threatening them of deactivation of accounts or mobile numbers if they failed to link them with Aadhaar.

During the hearing, Vishwanathan said the Centre should tell the banks and mobile service providers not to send such messages but they should instead inform the customers about the last date of linking Aadhaar. The apex court later made it clear that banks and telecom service providers will have to indicate the last date of linking the accounts and mobile numbers with Aadhaar in their communications with the customers.

Whatever be the case, you are now required to link your Aadhaar number with your bank account by 31st December 2017. In the case of HDFC Bank, you can do it by logging on to their website or through net banking, mobile banking, ATM, SMS, phone banking or vising any branch.

      The biometrics-based Aadhaar program is inherently flawed. Biometrics can be easily lifted by external means, there is no need to hack the system. High-resolution cameras can capture your fingerprints and iris information from a distance. Every eye hospital will have iris images of its patients. So another person can CLONE your fingerprints and iris images without your knowledge, and the same can be used for authentication. That is why advanced countries like the US, UK, etc. did not implement such a self-destructive biometrics-based system. If the biometric details of a person are COMPROMISED ONCE, then even a new Aadhaar card will not help that person. This is NOT like blocking an ATM card and taking a new one.
        UK’s Biometric ID Database was dismantled. Why the United Kingdom's biometrics-linked National Identi-ty Card project to create a centralized register of sensitive information about residents similar to Aadhaar was scrapped in 2010?? The reasons were the massive threat posed to the privacy of people, the possibility of a surveillance state, the dangers of maintaining such a huge centralized repository of personal information and the purposes it could be used for, the dangers of such a centralized database being hacked, and the unreliability of such large-scale biometric verification processes. The Aadhaar program was designed in 2009 by mainly considering the 'Identi-ty Cards Act 2006' of UK, but the UK stopped that project in 2010, whereas India continued with the biometrics-based program. We must think why the United Kingdom abandoned their project and destroyed the data collected. (Google: 'Identi-ty Cards Act 2006' and 'Identi-ty Documents Act 2010' )
          A centralized and inter-linked biometric database like Aadhaar will lead to profiling and self-censorship, endangering freedom. Personal data gathered under the Aadhaar program is prone to misuse and surveillance. Aadhaar project has created a vulnerability to identi-ty fraud, even identi-ty theft. Easy harvesting of biometrics traits and publicly-available Aadhaar numbers increase the risk of impersonation, especially online and banking fraud. Centralized databases can be hacked. Biometrics can be cloned, copied and reused. Thus, BIOMETRICS CAN BE FAKED. High-resolution cameras can capture your fingerprints and iris information from a distance. Every eye hospital will have iris images of its patients. So another person can clone your fingerprints and iris images without your knowledge, and the same can be used for authentication. If the Aadhaar scheme is NOT STOPPED by the Supreme Court, the biometric features of Indians will soon be cloned, misused, and even traded.
            The US Social Security Number (SSN) card has NO BIOMETRIC DETAILS, no photograph, no physical description and no birth date. All it does is confirm that a particular number has been issued to a particular name. Instead, a driving license or state ID card is used as an identification for adults. The US government DOES NOT collect the biometric details of its own citizens for the purpose of issuing Social Security Number. The US collects the fingerprints of only those citizens who are involved in any criminal activity (it has nothing to do with SSN), and the citizens of other countries who come to the US.
