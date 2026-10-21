The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has introduced a new form for eligible foreign investors and other specified entities seeking income-tax exemptions on interest and capital gains from government securities. The move sets out the information that must be provided to claim these tax benefits under the Income-tax Act, 2025.

The new Form 173A has been notified through the Income-tax (7th Amendment) Rules, 2026, dated October 19, 2026. The amendment inserts Rule 281A into the Income-tax Rules, 2026, and prescribes the information that eligible taxpayers must furnish when claiming exemptions under specified provisions of the law.

The form seeks details about the investor, government securities held, transactions during the tax year, interest income and capital gains. It also requires the person signing the form to confirm that the information provided is correct.

The new requirement does not create a blanket tax exemption for everyone investing in government securities. It applies to claims covered by entries 13D and 13E of Schedule IV of the Income-tax Act, 2025.

What does the CBDT notification say?

The notification was issued by the Ministry of Finance’s Department of Revenue under the title ‘Income-tax (Seventh Amendment) Rules, 2026. It is Notification No. 137/2026, published as G.S.R. 901(E) in the Official Gazette on October 19, 2026.

The CBDT has inserted a new Rule 281A after Rule 281 of the Income-tax Rules, 2026.

The rule states: “For the purposes of claiming exemption under Schedule IV (Table: Sl. Nos. 13D and 13E), the assessee shall be required to furnish information in Form No. 173A.”

In simple terms, eligible entities seeking the specified tax exemptions must submit the information prescribed in Form 173A. The amendment came into force on the date of its publication in the Official Gazette, which was October 19, 2026.

Who can claim the tax exemption?

The exemption provisions covered by the new form relate to specified income from government securities.

Entry 13D of Schedule IV covers eligible foreign institutional investors in respect of specified interest income and capital gains from government securities. Entry 13E covers the Bank for International Settlements, subject to the conditions in the law.

The form is intended to support claims under these specific provisions. It does not mean that every foreign investor or every investor in government securities automatically qualifies for tax relief.

Nor does the notification require ordinary individual investors to file Form 173A simply because they hold government securities.

The eligibility conditions under the relevant entries of Schedule IV must be satisfied before the exemption can be claimed.

What details must investors provide in Form 173A?

The form is divided into sections covering the claimant’s identity and the government securities for which the exemption is being claimed.

1. Investor’s personal and registration details

Part A asks for the investor’s basic information, including:

Full name of the investor.

Country of residence.

Address in the country of residence or the entity’s headquarters.

Permanent Account Number, or PAN.

Tax Identification Number, or TIN, in the country of residence.

SEBI registration number as a foreign portfolio investor or foreign institutional investor, where applicable.

Tax year for which the exemption is being claimed.

Email address and contact number, including the country code.

The address must include details such as the building or flat number, street, locality, town, district, state and postal code, as applicable.

These details help identify the entity claiming the exemption and establish the relevant tax and registration information.

The notification provides a specific relaxation for the Bank for International Settlements. Its Tax Identification Number and SEBI registration number details are optional under the form.

2. Details of government securities held

Part B asks for information about the government securities linked to the exemption claim.

Investors must provide details such as the International Securities Identification Number, or ISIN, the type of security and its tenor.

The form also seeks the following financial information:

Total value of government securities held as on April 1.

Value of securities purchased during the tax year.

Sale consideration from securities sold during the year.

Total value of securities held as on March 31.

Gross interest received or accrued during the tax year.

Capital gains earned during the year.

The form covers different types of government securities, including Treasury Bills, fixed-rate bonds, floating-rate bonds and State Development Loans, along with other specified securities.

Part B can be repeated where necessary to report details of additional securities.

In practical terms, the investor must provide a clear picture of the securities held at the beginning and end of the tax year, transactions carried out during the year, and the income earned from those investments.

Why are interest income and capital gains reported separately?

Interest and capital gains are different types of income.

Interest is the income an investor earns from holding a government security. Capital gains arise when a security is sold or transferred for more than its tax cost, subject to the applicable tax rules.

The new form asks for both figures so that the income covered by the exemption can be identified and reported.

For instance, an eligible investor may have earned interest on government bonds during the tax year and may also have sold some securities at a profit. Form 173A requires the relevant interest and capital gains figures to be disclosed separately.

Reporting these amounts does not, by itself, establish eligibility for the exemption. The investor must meet the conditions prescribed under the applicable provisions of Schedule IV.

What declaration must the investor make?

Form 173A also contains a declaration that must be signed by the authorised person.

The declaration requires confirmation that the information provided is true to the best of the signatory’s knowledge and belief and complies with the relevant provisions of Schedule IV, Table entries 13D and 13E, of the Income-tax Act, 2025.

This means the person signing the form is required to take responsibility for the accuracy of the information furnished.

The form also specifies that amounts must be reported in rupees unless stated otherwise.

Eligible claimants should therefore ensure that the information on their holdings, purchases, sales, interest income and capital gains is consistent with their investment and tax records.

Why has the government introduced this form?

The new form prescribes a standard reporting process for entities claiming specified tax exemptions on income from government securities.

The exemptions are intended to support eligible foreign investment in Indian government securities by providing tax relief on specified interest income and capital gains. Such measures can help make government securities more attractive to eligible overseas investors.

However, the October 19 notification primarily sets out the information that must be furnished to claim the exemptions. It does not independently extend the benefits to investors who do not meet the conditions under Schedule IV.

For eligible entities, the new form provides a prescribed way to report the relevant investment and income details while seeking the tax benefit.

When do the new rules take effect?

The Income-tax (Seventh Amendment) Rules, 2026, came into force on October 19, 2026, the date on which the notification was published in the Official Gazette.

The notification was issued under Section 533, read with Section 11 and Schedule IV of the Income-tax Act, 2025.

With the insertion of Rule 281A, eligible entities claiming exemptions under Schedule IV, Table entries 13D and 13E, are required to furnish information in Form 173A.

The key takeaway: Form 173A is a reporting requirement for specified tax-exemption claims on government securities. It is relevant to eligible foreign institutional investors and the Bank for International Settlements covered by the specified provisions, not to ordinary individual investors simply because they invest in government securities.

Source: CBDT Notification No. 137/2026, G.S.R. 901(E), dated October 19, 2026, Income-tax (Seventh Amendment) Rules, 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on the relevant notification and provisions of the Income-tax Act, 2025. The tax exemption discussed applies only to eligible entities meeting the prescribed conditions and does not extend to all investors in government securities. Readers should consult a qualified tax professional for advice on their specific circumstances.