A homemaker’s 4-point guide to save money and contribute to family’s finances

When Sarita had a chance meeting with her old classmate Ragini at the college alumni meeting, she was quite surprised by her question, “How do you contribute to your family finances”? Sarita was almost defensive in her response, “But I am just a homemaker”. That is the point, Ragini quipped. Most us tend to believe that we can only plan our finances if we earn money. The truth is that you can also plan your finances when you are a homemaker. Since Sarita did not look too convinced, Ragini gave a 4-point guide book on how to go about planning finances. Sarita was impressed and decided to implement the plan right away. Here is what she did!

1. Squeeze your household budget to the maximum

The first thing Sarita realized was that she had never bothered to maintain a family budget. That is where it all began. That month when she wrote down the budget, Sarita realized that a lot of the expenses that she was incurring could actually be reduced. For example, her household budget of Rs 50,000 had no records at all. She decided to cut down eating out from 4 times a month to just 2 times a month. That saved them roughly Rs 3,000. Her kids in high school were taking the inefficient autos to school, so she decided to get metro passes for them. This saved another Rs 2,000 for her. She cut down on random purchases of home needs and decided to buy all these things online. That saved another Rs 3,000 for her during the month. Sarita realized that without too much effort she had cut down her monthly outflows by Rs 8,000 per month. But, what next!

2. Put the saved money to productive use

That was the next step. She had learnt how to save Rs 8,000 per month. The challenge now was to put that money to work. Her 4-point guide advised her to allocate that money to diversified equity funds so that long-term wealth creation could happen. Over a 5-year period, even assuming that the equity fund grew at around 15-16% annualized, she should be sitting on a pretty sum. She quickly checked out the table and found the numbers impressive. She could not believe that Rs 8,000 invested per month could grow to such phenomenal value in the future.

3. Renegotiate on your cost commitments

Even as Sarita’s SIP was working hard, her husband was a worried man. Expenses were mounting and he was having problems servicing his regular commitments in the form of EMIs. That is when Sarita fell back on the third rule, which is to negotiate hard with lenders. After all, no lender wants to lose a steady and reliable customer. Sarita and her husband decided to sit down with their bank and rework on their commitments. They had a home loan EMI, car loan EMI and two personal loan EMIs. They were paying around Rs.70,000 on the home loan, Rs.20,000 on the car loan and Rs.8,500 each on the two personal loans. Firstly, Sarita got the bank to reduce the home loan rates in tune with the fall in rates in the money market. That reduced their monthly home loan liability by Rs.5,000 per month. Since her husband would get an annual bonus each year, she asked the bank to drop the EMI further and collect as bullets each year. In total, she had saved Rs 10,000 per month on the home loan. She asked the bank to consolidate the two personal loans into a single loan. While the tenure did increase, the monthly outflow did reduce by nearly Rs 10,000. Within a couple of hours, Sarita had helped her family reduce their committed payments by Rs 20,000 per month. Wow, that is some savvy, remarked her husband.

4. Take out the money when it is actually needed

Things were a lot smoother for the family once the commitments in the form of EMIs were reduced by Rs 20,000 each month. The real challenge came 5 years later when they had to send their elder daughter to the US for higher studies. Her husband was worried because he was running short by Rs 5 lakh in his education plan. Sarita had anticipated this and had already converted her equity funds into liquid funds. After all, her Rs 8,000 SIP had growth to Rs 7.38 lakh in the last 5 years with the equity rally compounding her money at 16% per annum. Over dinner, when her husband expressed worries about the shortfall, Sarita quietly drew out a cheque of Rs 7 lakh and gave it to him. After paying Rs 5 lakh towards her education fund, use the balance Rs 2 lakh to close that wretched credit card which keeps calling you daily, she jokingly said. By now, Sarita’s husband was almost shell-shocked. But where did this Rs 7 lakh come from; was his first question? Sarita did not bat an eyelid as she quietly passed Ragini’s 4-point financial planning guide to her husband.

(By Vaibhav Agrawal, Head of Research and ARQ, Angel Broking)