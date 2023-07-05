A comprehensive guide to choose the perfect society for your home

In the present scenario, people search for a developed housing society as they desire a quiet, comfortable and serene environment to have a luxurious yet carefree living experience. Choosing an ideal housing society that is reputable, trustworthy and provides an exclusive lifestyle could be a daunting task. Everyone aspires to live in an ideal housing society as it plays a vital role in shaping the quality of life, provides comfort and is also responsible for the overall well-being of residents.

Most importantly, a housing society with excellent characteristics will attract customers to participate and experience a comfortable yet stress-free life. Altogether, it is essential to consider certain aspects before choosing a perfect society for your home.

1. Location

Determine the location first as it makes no sense if your home is located in a remote place without any access to basic facilities such as hospitals, schools, workplaces and more. According to Mr. Anuj Puri, Chairman of ANAROCK Group, if your home is located in a crime-ridden area or an area that lacks access to shopping centers, hospitals, public transportation, medical facilities, etc. that is not a winning solution. Therefore, make sure to invest in such a housing society that is situated at an amazing location having easy access to facilities.

2. Excellent Connectivity to the Workplace

Before investing in a housing facility, make sure that your location has excellent connectivity to your workplace. This is one of the most important parameters when choosing a society. Living space which is 2-3 km away from your work zone is far more convenient than the one which is 10-12 km away. As long-distance travelling means a waste of time, fuel, etc. and getting frustrated or exhausted every day.

3. Safety and Security

Safety should be a top priority while choosing a society for your new home. Look for societies that have robust security measures in place such as CCTV cameras, access control system, intercom system, gated entrances, trained security personnel and Visitor Management System. A gated community with 24/7 security can provide peace of mind to you and your family. Additionally, consider the presence of Quick Response Team (QRT), fire safety measures and well-defined protocols for handling security-related issues.

4. Excellent Infrastructure

Excellent infrastructure and a well-planned society set it apart from other housing societies. Make sure that your housing society has a proper sewage system, green belts, a network of underground electrical wires, proper sewage system, elevators, HVAC system controls, fire alarms, CCTV surveillance and more.

5. Recreational Amenities

A good housing society provides access to a variety of luxurious recreational facilities such as a clubhouse, swimming pool, gym, kids play area, spa, sports court and many other modern facilities. All these exclusive services offered by the housing societies improve the standard of living for the residents.

6. 24/7 Concierge Services

Concierge services offered by the housing societies add a lot of value to the residential buildings making it easier for the residents to manage day-to-day tasks such as parcel handling, laundry services, extra security, organizing community events and a lot more.

7. Parking Facilities

If you own a vehicle or anticipate having one in the future, consider the parking facilities provided by the society. Ample parking space, both for residents and visitors, is essential to avoid any inconvenience. Check if there are provisions for bicycle parking or electric vehicle charging stations, promoting sustainable transportation options.

8. Community and Social Environment

The community and social environment within a society can greatly impact your overall well-being. Check whether the society organizes regular events, cultural festivals, sports activities or workshops. These activities foster a sense of belongingness which reduces the chances of dispute among the residents.

Conclusion

Choosing the perfect society for your new home requires careful consideration of various factors. Homebuyers should take a note of all the important things such as location, connectivity, amenities offered, nearby places, infrastructure and more. Once, all these things are been taken care of, it will become easier and more fruitful for the homebuyers to choose the ideal housing society to experience a luxurious yet carefree lifestyle with their family.

(By Ajay Kumar Singh, CEO, Enviro. Views are personal)