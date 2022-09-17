A Bigger Diwali, A Smarter Makeover of Your Home

Diwali has always held a special place in the hearts of Indians. This year, however, the festival has a different feel to it. After all, it is the first ‘unlocked’ Diwali in 3 years and, if the celebrations at Holi are any indicator, the prevalent mood is to make it bigger than ever. Large gatherings are expected as people meet and socialise with their friends, family, and acquaintances in person to share festive cheer, goodwill, and joy.

All of which makes the hallowed tradition of sprucing up the home décor even more important this year – and Indians are turning to online home service providers to give their living spaces a much-needed glow up. The numbers bear this out; the demand for home services such as deep cleaning and painting has grown by 10x year on year, as per NoBroker.com. This demand is expected to continue to rise as the holiday season draws closer.

But why are so many Indians foregoing traditional offline channels that managed Diwali décor to opt for online home service providers? The answer lies at the intersection of convenience, comfort, cost, and quality assurance.

Indians and Home Décor: Why online home service providers are in demand

Repainting a house in India has conventionally been a time-consuming and expensive process. From finding contractors and sourcing materials to ensuring that completion deadlines are met, each task is challenging enough on its own. This is without accounting for the fact that, once it is done, there is no guarantee that the end product will be to your satisfaction.

It is this uncertainty that modern, digital-first urban Indians are eliminating with online home service providers. Unwilling to chase after contractors only to end up with less-than-perfect outcomes, they are using the digital medium for:

* More affordable services at no hidden costs, with greater transparency

Like most products and services offered digitally, online home services are typically more cost-effective than offline alternatives. Why? Because they eliminate the scope of ‘hidden charges’, such as cost overruns and inflated cost of material and labour, by providing more precise pricing for the project upfront. Online platforms listing home services also enable you to compare multiple service providers side-by-side for tentative pricing and reviews, allowing you to pick the right contractor for your requirements at the most attractive price point. Total cost, including labour and material, more predictability.

* Assured quality of work

Another major reason why a growing number of Indians are opting for online home services is the assurance of quality work. There is a saying with offline channel partners there is little or no scope of after sales service if something goes wrong but when you take service from an online channel partner, there is a very strong robust grievance mechanism. Reviews and previous project details for each service provider are also listed to provide you with all the information you need to choose the right partner to redecorate your home. Using genuine and high-quality materials. Using equipment rather than just doing it with hand.

* 24×7 Support

What also sets online home service providers apart is the level of support available to you as a customer. Top online home service platforms have 24×7 support available across multiple channels such as phone, chat, and email to manage any query or issue that you may have – before, during, or after the service. This level of professionalism and depth of support ensures complete peace of mind while renovating your home.

* Time-bound project delivery

Due to lack of professionalism, project hits multiple delays, leaving you unable to utilise your living spaces for an extended duration. While such delays are common with offline contractors, online home service providers are trained extensively to ensure swift and efficient home services, keeping any disruption to a minimum and enabling you to enjoy your freshly done home as quickly as possible.

A home is an extension of the self, a reflection of your personality. With a little home cleaning and repainting before the Diwali season, you can not only impress your guests but also brighten the time you spend indoors with more vivid colours and appealing wall textures. So, why not go online to find the perfect service provider to give your home the makeover it deserves, right away?

(By Saurabh Garg, Co-Founder and CBO of NoBroker, India’s first proptech unicorn)