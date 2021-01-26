9.34 lakh new employees registered in November against 11.99 lakh in October: NSO data

The NSO report showed that the number of new subscribers registered with the ESIC in 2019-20 were 1.51 crore compared to 1.49 crore in the previous fiscal.

Close to 9.34 lakh new employees registered with the ESIC-run social security scheme in November against 11.99 lakh in October, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed.

As per the data, the number of such newly registered employees who paid contribution in April was 2.63 lakh, 4.89 lakh in May and 8.87 lakh in June. The number dipped in July to 7.63 lakh, but improved to 9.5 lakh in August and 11.58 lakh in September 2020.

The Employees’ State Insurance Act, 1948, is applicable to non-seasonal, manufacturing establishments employing 10 or more workers.

The NSO report showed that the number of new subscribers registered with the ESIC in 2019-20 were 1.51 crore compared to 1.49 crore in the previous fiscal. During September 2017-March 2018 period, around 83.35 lakh new subscribers had registered the ESIC scheme.

The report said new enrolments with ESIC from September 2017 to November 2020 period were 4.5 crore. As per the report, 3.85 crore new subscribers joined the employees’ provident find scheme during September, 2017– November, 2020. Since April 2018 the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) has been bringing out the employment-related statistics in the formal sector covering the period September 2017 onwards, using information on the number of subscribers under EPF Scheme, ESI Scheme and the NPS.