The government has reiterated that the 8th Pay Commission has already been formally constituted and will submit its recommendations within a fixed timeframe, even as Members of Parliament sought clarity on the key areas under review and the roadmap for implementing the panel’s proposals.

The clarification came in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, where the Finance Ministry responded to a set of questions on the status, scope, timeline and fiscal impact of the 8th Central Pay Commission.

Parliament seeks clarity on review areas and rollout plan

Raising the issue in Parliament, members asked the government to spell out not just the current status of the commission, but also what exactly it would examine and how soon its recommendations would translate into actual benefits for employees and pensioners.

Among the key queries, MPs specifically sought details on “the key areas under review by the CPC, including proposed changes to pay scales, allowances and pension structures” and “the timeline proposed for submission of the CPC report and Government’s roadmap for implementation of its recommendations.”

These questions go to the heart of concerns among central government employees, many of whom are keen to know when revisions in pay and pensions could take effect.

Govt confirms commission notified, 18-month timeline

Replying on behalf of the Finance Ministry, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the government has already taken the first formal step.

“The Government has notified Resolution dated 03.11.2025 for constitution of Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC),” the minister said in his reply.

He added that the commission has been tasked with examining pay, allowances, pension and other related service matters of Central Government employees, and has been given a clear deadline. According to the reply, the 8th CPC is expected to make its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution.

This effectively sets the clock ticking for the submission of the report, though the government has not indicated any interim milestones or phases of implementation at this stage.

No clarity yet on fiscal impact

Parliamentarians also asked whether the government has assessed the likely impact of implementing the Pay Commission’s recommendations on the Union Budget.

On this, the government maintained that it is too early to put numbers on the cost. The minister stated that “the fiscal impact of the 8th CPC will be known once the recommendations are made by the 8th CPC and are accepted by the Government.”

This suggests that any budgetary planning will only happen after the commission submits its report and the government takes a final call on which recommendations to accept.

Where the 8th Pay Commission stands now

The 8th Central Pay Commission was formally notified in November 2025, nearly a decade after the 7th Pay Commission. Its mandate covers revision of pay scales, allowances, pension structures and related service conditions for central government employees and pensioners.

Given the 18-month timeline mentioned by the government, the commission’s report is expected sometime in 2027, unless the process is expedited.

Strike call adds pressure on government

Even as the commission begins its work, pressure on the government is mounting from employee unions. The Confederation of Central Government Employees & Workers (CCGEW) has called for a nationwide one-day strike on February 12, 2026, demanding faster action on pay and pension issues.

Key demands include 20% interim relief, merger of 50% Dearness Allowance with basic pay, and scrapping of the National Pension System (NPS) in favour of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Unions are also pushing for early and employee-friendly Terms of Reference for the 8th Pay Commission.

The strike coincides with a broader protest by central trade unions against new labour codes, raising the likelihood of disruptions in government offices and administrative services. Some banks have already cautioned customers about possible service impact on the strike day.

With Parliament seeking answers and unions escalating pressure on the streets, the pace and direction of the 8th Pay Commission’s work will remain closely watched in the coming months.