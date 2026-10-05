The 8th Central Pay Commission has started seeking more detailed information on benefits available to central government employees, with the latest exercise focusing on the Central Government Employees Group Insurance Scheme, or CGEGIS.

The Central Public Works Department has issued an Office Memorandum, dated October 1, 2026, asking its attached and subordinate offices under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to provide CGEGIS-related data to the 8th Pay Commission.

The CPWD communication says the 8th CPC has requested details on CGEGIS from the offices under the ministry. The concerned SDGs and ADGs have been asked to submit the information in the prescribed format, Annexure-M, by October 9.

This is an important development because the Pay Commission is currently collecting information from different government departments as it works on its recommendations.

What is the 8th Pay Commission?

The 8th Central Pay Commission was formally constituted by the government in November 2025. It is headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Prof Pulak Ghosh as part-time member and Pankaj Jain as member-secretary. 8th Central Pay Commission

The Commission has been tasked with examining issues related to salaries, allowances, retirement benefits and other service conditions of central government employees.

The government has said that the Commission will submit its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution. Its terms of reference also require it to consider factors such as the country’s economic position, fiscal prudence and the financial impact of its recommendations.

CGEGIS data sought

The latest CPWD memorandum does not announce any increase or change in CGEGIS benefits.

Instead, it is a data-gathering exercise.

The CPWD has asked offices to furnish the required information “as per the prescribed Proforma annexed at Annexure-M”. The information has to be sent to the CPWD by October 9.

For employees, the development is relevant because CGEGIS is one of the benefits linked to government service and is now among the areas being examined by the Pay Commission.

The 8th CPC has already completed several rounds of stakeholder consultation. It invited memoranda and suggestions from employees, pensioners, associations and other stakeholders, with the submission deadline eventually extended to June 15, 2026.

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The Commission is also continuing its field-level interactions. Its official website lists a visit to Bengaluru on October 7-8, 2026, followed by a visit to Mumbai on October 22-23, 2026.

For now, therefore, the CGEGIS development should be seen as part of the 8th Pay Commission’s ongoing data collection and consultation process, rather than as a final decision on CGEGIS or other employee benefits.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the CPWD Office Memorandum dated October 1, 2026, and publicly available information on the 8th Central Pay Commission. The data collection exercise should not be interpreted as confirmation of any change in CGEGIS benefits, contribution rates or other employee benefits. Final recommendations and decisions will be taken by the 8th Pay Commission and the government.