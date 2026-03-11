The 8th Central Pay Commission (8CPC) has started the process of seeking suggestions from central government employees, pensioners and organisations on pay, allowances and pension reforms. As per information available on the 8th Central Pay Commission website, stakeholders can submit their memorandum or representations online till April 30, 2026.

At the same time, employee unions have also begun placing their demands before the Commission.

8th Pay Commission invites memorandums from stakeholders

The 8th Central Pay Commission has invited representations, memorandums and suggestions from a wide range of stakeholders including central government employees, pensioners, service associations and government departments.

As per details available on the 8CPC website, the Commission is seeking views from Central government employees (industrial and non-industrial); personnel belonging to All India Services; members of the Defence Forces; employees of Union Territories; officers and staff of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department; officers and employees of the Supreme Court and certain High Courts; members of regulatory bodies set up under Acts of Parliament (excluding RBI); pensioners and their associations; and central government ministries, departments and organisations.

The Commission said the inputs will help it understand the concerns and expectations of employees and pensioners before preparing its recommendations.

How to submit suggestions

The submission process has been made completely online. According to the Commission, memorandums and suggestions can be submitted through the official portals: 8cpc.gov.in and innovateindia.mygov.in.

To submit suggestions, users need to log in to their MyGov account using either:

Email/mobile number and OTP, or

Email/mobile number and password.

The online submission window opened on March 5, 2026 and will remain open till April 30, 2026.

The Commission has clarified that paper submissions, emails or PDF attachments sent outside the portal will not be considered.

Different categories for submissions

The portal allows submissions under four different categories:

Individual / Employee / Pensioner – for personal suggestions

Association / Union – for collective demands from employee or pensioner groups

Ministry / Department / Union Territory – to be submitted by a designated nodal officer using official government email IDs

Judicial Officers – for officers and employees of courts in Union Territories

The Commission also stated that the data and suggestions submitted may be shared with relevant ministries or departments for consultation if required.

Why the 8th Pay Commission matters

The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission will eventually determine the salary structure, allowances and pension benefits for around 4.8 million central government employees and nearly 6.7 million pensioners across the country.

This consultation stage is considered the first major step before the Commission begins preparing its detailed report.

Unions begin submitting demands

Meanwhile, employee organisations have started placing their demands before the Commission.

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has submitted 12 major demands, including a 3.0 fitment factor to significantly increase salaries of central government employees.

Among its key proposals are restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) by scrapping NPS and UPS; annual increment of at least 6%, compared with the current 3%; revision in Dearness Allowance (DA) calculation formula; increasing the family unit for salary calculations from three to five members, including parents; 5 promotions during a 30-year career to reduce stagnation; and reducing pension commutation restoration period from 15 years to about 11–12 years.

Other demands placed before the Commission

AITUC has also sought several welfare measures for government employees, including:

-Increasing leave encashment limit from 300 days to 450 days

-Cashless medical treatment for employees and pensioners

-Menstrual leave and longer paternity leave

-Higher risk and hardship allowances

The union also proposed higher compensation for employees working in Railways, CAPF and defence civilian services, suggesting Rs 2 crore compensation for death, Rs 1.5 crore for major accidents, and Rs 10–25 lakh for minor accidents.

Recruitment and pay structure issues

The union has also raised concerns about vacancies and employment practices in government jobs.

It has urged the government to fill nearly 15 lakh vacant posts through regular recruitment and opposed contractual employment, outsourcing and lateral entry in government services.

Another proposal suggests that the salary ratio between the lowest and highest paid government employees should be fixed at 1:10, compared with the current 1:14 ratio under the 7th Pay Commission.