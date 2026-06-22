The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) has stepped up its work by launching a major data collection exercise across central government ministries, departments, organisations and offices. The move comes after the Commission completed consultations with employees, pensioners and other stakeholders earlier this year.

Through a dedicated online data portal, the Commission has asked government entities to submit detailed information relating to employees, pay structures, pensions, allowances and expenditure. The deadline for submission of data is June 30, 2026.

The latest development indicates that the Commission is now moving from the consultation stage to the detailed analysis stage, which will eventually form the basis of its recommendations on salaries, pensions and service conditions of Central government employees.

What has the 8th Pay Commission asked ministries to do?

According to information available on the Commission’s website, ministries, departments, organisations and offices have been asked to upload data through the 8th CPC Online Data Portal.

The Commission has made it clear that only information submitted through the portal will be considered. Physical documents, hard copies, standalone Excel sheets, emails and other offline submissions will not be accepted.

The Commission said it has extensive data requirements and the necessary formats are being shared separately with concerned government entities.

Why is this data collection exercise important?

Every Pay Commission relies heavily on data before making recommendations that have significant financial implications for the government.

While employee associations and pensioners’ groups submit their demands and suggestions, the Commission also needs detailed administrative and financial information to assess whether those demands are feasible.

The current exercise will help the Commission analyse total number of employees, existing pay structures, cadre strength and vacancies, recruitment patterns, promotion opportunities, retirement trends, pension liabilities, salary and allowance, expenditure, separtment-wise spending, deployment of staff across regions, and impact of technology on manpower requirements.

The information collected is expected to become the primary database for evaluating the present compensation framework and designing future revisions.

Third major stage in 8th CPC’s work

The ongoing exercise marks the third major stage in the Commission’s functioning.

1. Stakeholder consultation through questionnaire

The first phase began with an online questionnaire hosted on the MyGov portal between February 5 and March 31, 2026.

The Commission invited suggestions from Central government employees, pensioners, service associations, judicial officers, researchers, state governments, Union Territories and citizens.

The objective was to understand expectations regarding pay revision, pensions, allowances, career progression and working conditions.

2. Memorandum submission phase

The second phase involved seeking formal memoranda and representations from stakeholders.

Between March 5 and June 15, 2026, employees’ associations, pensioners’ groups, defence personnel, ministries and various organisations submitted their demands through an online system.

As with the questionnaire exercise, offline submissions were not entertained.

3. Institutional data collection

The current phase focuses on collecting quantitative and administrative data directly from government organisations.

This is considered one of the most critical stages because it provides the factual basis for pay matrix revision, allowance rationalisation, pension projections, cadre restructuring, cost calculations, and future manpower planning.



What kind of information may be collected?

Although the formats circulated to ministries have not been made public, previous Pay Commissions typically sought information relating to employee strength, pay levels, promotions, retirements, pension expenditure and allowances.

The Commission may also examine vacancy positions, recruitment patterns, stagnation in promotions, salary bills and organisational workload.

Such information helps estimate the financial impact of any proposed increase in pay or pension benefits.

What does this indicate about the progress of the 8th Pay Commission?

The latest exercise suggests that the Commission is moving steadily according to its planned roadmap.

So far, the sequence of activities has been:

-Constitution of the 8th Pay Commission in November 2025

-Stakeholder consultations through questionnaire

-Submission of memoranda and representations

-Collection of departmental data

The next stages are expected to include detailed analysis of the information received, consultations with stakeholders, formulation of recommendations and submission of the final report to the government.

Why should employees and pensioners track this development?

For Central government employees and pensioners, the ongoing exercise is significant because it shows that the Commission is actively progressing with its mandate.

The demands raised by employee unions and pensioners’ associations will now be examined alongside actual administrative and financial data submitted by government departments.

The quality and accuracy of this information could play an important role in shaping future recommendations on pay revision, allowances, pensions and career progression.

A fully digital approach

One notable feature of the 8th Pay Commission’s work has been its digital-first approach.

From public consultations and memorandum submissions to departmental data collection, the Commission has relied entirely on online platforms.

The move is aimed at improving transparency, standardisation, faster processing of information and better data analysis.

Where does the 8th Pay Commission stand now?

The 8th Pay Commission was constituted by the Centre in November 2025 under the chairmanship of former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Desai. The Commission has been tasked with reviewing the pay, allowances, pension and service conditions of Central government employees and pensioners.

While employee organisations continue to press for issues such as a higher fitment factor, pension improvements and changes in allowances, the Commission is currently focused on gathering and analysing data before moving towards the recommendation stage.

The latest data collection exercise is therefore an important milestone in the Commission’s work and signals that preparations for the next round of detailed evaluation are now underway.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on details available from the 8th Central Pay Commission’s ongoing consultation and data collection process. The Commission has not yet made any recommendations regarding pay, allowances, fitment factor, pensions or other service conditions. Any future changes will depend on the Commission’s final report and the government’s decision on its recommendations. Employees and pensioners should refer to official notifications for confirmed updates.

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