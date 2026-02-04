With the 8th Pay Commission continuing to be a topic of discussion among central government employees, a clearer picture is now emerging on one crucial question — what could be the minimum fitment factor when the new pay structure is finally implemented.

Recent Dearness Allowance (DA) data has helped set a base-level expectation, even though the government has not yet officially announced the start date or terms of the 8th Pay Commission. Estimates from inflation data now point to 1.60 as the minimum fitment factor, with a strong possibility that the final number could be significantly higher.

DA at 60% fixes the minimum benchmark

The key trigger for the current discussion is the latest inflation data.

The All-India CPI-IW for December 2025 stood at 148.2 points, according to the press release issued by the Labour Bureau. Based on this data, a 2% DA hike for the January–June 2026 cycle has been confirmed. This takes the total DA under the 7th Pay Commission to 60.34%, which will be rounded off to 60% for payment purposes.

Once approved by the Union Cabinet, likely in March 2026, this will mark the first DA hike of the presumed 8th Pay Commission period, even though the new commission itself has not yet been formally notified.

This DA figure is crucial because of how fitment factors are traditionally calculated.

How the 1.60 fitment factor is derived

At the start of every pay commission, the existing basic pay is treated as a stable base value of 1. Over the commission’s tenure, DA accumulates on top of this base to offset inflation.

Under the 7th Pay Commission:

DA has risen steadily over nearly 10 years

With the expected 2% hike, total DA reaches 60% of basic pay

In simple terms, if a central government employee’s basic pay was assumed to be 100 at the start of the 7th Pay Commission, it effectively becomes 160 today after accounting for DA.

For fitment factor purposes, this translates directly to 1.60.

That is why reports and expert assessments now say that the 8th Pay Commission fitment factor cannot be lower than 1.60, as it merely reflects the inflation already absorbed through DA during the 7th Pay Commission period.

Why 1.60 is only the starting point, not the final number

While 1.60 appears to be the mathematical minimum, there are important reasons why the actual fitment factor could be higher.

DA freeze during Covid years

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the government froze three DA instalments for 18 months in 2020–21. These hikes were never restored.

Had those DA increases been paid on time, the DA level today would likely have been much higher than 60%. This lost DA is one of the strongest arguments being cited by employee unions and experts for a higher fitment factor.

Delay in implementation of 8th Pay Commission

Even if the 8th Pay Commission is assumed to take effect from January 2026, its recommendations are unlikely to be implemented immediately.

Historically, pay commission reports take around two years to be finalised and rolled out. During this interim period, DA continues to rise.

Between January 2026 and the likely implementation date, there could be at least four additional DA revisions. By the time the new pay scales are applied, DA could be in the range of 80% to 90%.

This would push the effective fitment factor closer to 1.8 or even 1.9, strengthening expectations of a round figure near 2.

Lessons from past pay commissions

A look at previous pay commissions shows how fitment factors have translated into real salary jumps.

6th Pay Commission

Fitment factor: 1.92

Minimum basic pay rose from Rs 3,200 to Rs 7,440

Maximum basic pay increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 90,000

This marked a significant structural reset in salaries rather than a marginal hike.

7th Pay Commission

Fitment factor: 2.57

Minimum basic pay increased from Rs 7,440 to Rs 18,000

Maximum basic pay jumped from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh

The 7th Pay Commission delivered one of the sharpest increases in basic pay, setting a high benchmark for expectations from the 8th.

What will finally decide the fitment factor

While DA plays a central role, it will not be the only factor before the 8th Pay Commission.

The panel is expected to also weigh:

Fiscal position of the government

Wage parity across services

Employee demands and morale

Economic growth and inflation outlook

As a result, while 1.60 is now widely seen as unavoidable, the final fitment factor will depend on a broader balancing act.

The bottom line

Based on confirmed DA data, a minimum fitment factor of 1.60 for the 8th Pay Commission is now firmly in place. However, frozen DA during Covid years and future DA hikes before implementation mean the final figure could be substantially higher, possibly nearing 2.

For central government employees, the real debate is no longer about whether salaries will rise — but how big the reset will be.