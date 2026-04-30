In a key development for central government employees, the 8th Central Pay Commission has pushed the last date for submission of memorandums from April 30 to May 31, 2026.

“Authorized/nominated nodal/ sub-nodal officers of ministries, departments, UTs and offices under their administrative control who wish to submit their representation/ memorandum/ suggestions to the 8th Central Pay Commission can do so in a structured format under ‘Ministry / Department / Union Territory (UT)’ category,” the 8th Pay Commission notice published on its portal reads.

“Last date for submission of responses is 31st May, 2026 (Sunday). All submissions are to be made only through the link specified above. Paper based memoranda/hard copies/pdf/emails of the memorandum are not being considered/ entertained by the Commission,” it further says.

The move follows a request from the Staff Side of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery, which represents employee interests.

The extension is particularly significant as it comes at a time when several major demands — ranging from salary hikes to pension reforms — are being actively discussed.

Why the deadline was extended

The Commission decided to extend the timeline after multiple employee organisations flagged technical issues while submitting their inputs through the online portal. The aim, according to the Commission, is to ensure that all stakeholders get a fair opportunity to present their suggestions.

Who can submit memorandums

The Commission has invited inputs from a wide range of stakeholders. These include:

-Central government employees (industrial and non-industrial)

-Defence personnel and All India Services officers

-Employees of Union Territories

-Officers and staff of the Supreme Court and High Courts

-Indian Audit and Accounts Department employees

-Regulatory bodies (excluding RBI)

-Pensioners and pensioner associations

-Service associations, unions, and ministries

The idea is to gather comprehensive feedback from across departments before finalising recommendations.

What is a memorandum and why it matters

A memorandum is a formal document submitted by employees or associations outlining their demands and suggestions. It typically includes proposals on salary revision, pension structure, allowances, promotions, working conditions.

These submissions form the backbone of the Pay Commission’s review process and play a crucial role in shaping its final recommendations.

Key meeting that shaped the process

On April 28, 2026, the Chairperson of the Commission, Ranjana Prakash Desai, met a delegation of the NC-JCM. This meeting is seen as a critical step in the consultation process, as the NC-JCM has historically played a central role in representing employee demands before every Pay Commission.

During the meeting, the employee body raised several important issues that could influence the Commission’s final report.

Biggest demand: Fitment factor of 3.83

One of the most significant proposals is the demand to increase the fitment factor to 3.83.

The fitment factor is used to calculate revised salaries by multiplying the existing basic pay. Under the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was 2.57, which resulted in a minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000.

If the proposed 3.83 fitment factor is accepted, the minimum basic pay could rise sharply to around Rs 69,000.

Even a small change in this factor can lead to a substantial increase in salaries, making it one of the most closely watched demands.

Other major salary and benefit proposals

Apart from the fitment factor, the NC-JCM has put forward several other demands:

-6% annual increment to boost yearly salary growth

-Two additional increments on promotion, ensuring at least Rs 10,000 benefit

-One month’s wages as gratuity, increasing retirement payouts

These proposals aim to improve both current earnings and long-term financial security for employees.

Push to bring back Old Pension Scheme (OPS)

Another major issue raised is the demand to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The employee body has urged the Commission to scrap the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), reinstate OPS, which is a non-contributory pension system fully funded by the government.

Under OPS, employees do not contribute towards their pension, whereas under NPS/UPS, both employee and government contribute.

This issue is expected to be one of the most debated aspects of the 8th Pay Commission, given its financial implications.

Demand for department-specific hearings

Recognising that different sectors have unique challenges, the NC-JCM has requested separate hearing sessions for railways, defence, postal services, Income Tax Department, Audit and Accounts.

The rationale is that working conditions vary widely across departments, and a one-size-fits-all approach may not be appropriate.

Call for field visits to assess working conditions

The employee representatives have also urged the Commission to conduct field visits to railway units, defence production facilities, remote and hazardous work locations.

This, they argue, will help the Commission better understand the risks and challenges faced by employees before finalising pay structures and allowances.

Demand for regular consultations

The NC-JCM has emphasised the need for continuous engagement with the Commission. In previous Pay Commissions, multiple rounds of discussions were held before final recommendations were made.

The employee body has now requested a fixed schedule for regular meetings to ensure ongoing dialogue.

What the Commission has clarified

The Commission has reiterated a few key points:

Last date: May 31, 2026

Mode: Online submission only

Format: Structured format via official portal

No offline submissions: PDFs, emails, or hard copies will not be accepted

It has also allowed authorised nodal officers of ministries and departments to submit inputs separately.

Why this matters for employees

The outcome of the 8th Pay Commission could have far-reaching implications like a sharp increase in minimum salary, changes in pension structure, higher allowances for risky jobs, improved promotion benefits, and better retirement payouts.

Given the scale of potential changes, employee organisations are actively working to ensure their demands are included early in the process.

What happens next

The process is still in its early stages. Here’s what to expect:

-Submission of memorandums by May 31, 2026

-Possible department-wise hearings

-Continued consultations through 2026

-Final recommendations to be submitted later

For now, the extended deadline offers a crucial window for employees and associations to ensure their voices are heard.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only. Details are based on official communications and stakeholder discussions related to the 8th Pay Commission. Final recommendations and implementation will depend on government approval and may change.