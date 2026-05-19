If central government employees and pensioners have been wondering whether the 8th Pay Commission is moving beyond announcements and into actual groundwork, the latest government move offers a fresh clue.

In a new Office Memorandum last week, the Eighth Central Pay Commission (8CPC) has invited applications for engagement of consultants on a contractual basis, indicating that the panel is continuing to build its operational framework as it works toward recommendations on salaries, allowances and pensions.

The Office Memorandum stated that the Commission has been constituted “to make recommendations related to emolument structure of different categories of officers, employees and on pensions.”

The circular dated May 10 further said, “Applications are invited from eligible candidates for engagement as Consultant at the Commission on contractual basis.”

The hiring process is being conducted online, and notably, the circular clarifies that this is an “open-ended circular i.e. this process will continue till the vacancy is filled up.”

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What does this mean?

While this does not immediately translate into a salary hike announcement, it does indicate that backend work for the 8th Pay Commission is progressing.

Consultants are typically brought in to support research, policy analysis, benchmarking, data evaluation, administrative coordination and recommendation drafting. This suggests that the commission is moving deeper into its preparatory phase.

For lakhs of central government employees and pensioners, this is another operational sign that the commission machinery is becoming active.

8th Pay Commission: What has happened so far?

The Union government had earlier approved the setting up of the 8th Pay Commission, triggering expectations among central employees regarding salary revision.

Traditionally, pay commissions review basic pay structures, dearness allowance integration, fitment factor recommendations, pension revision framework, and allowances and benefits across employee categories.

The 7th Pay Commission came into effect in 2016, and since pay commissions usually come roughly every 10 years, the 8th Pay Commission is widely expected to shape compensation for the next decade.

However, the government has not yet officially announced the exact implementation timeline for revised salary structures.

Big question: What about fitment factor?

One of the biggest areas of speculation remains the fitment factor, which determines how existing basic pay gets revised.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was 2.57, which significantly increased basic salaries.

Employee groups have been demanding a higher fitment factor this time as inflation and living costs have risen sharply over the past few years.

However, there has been no official confirmation yet on what formula the 8th Pay Commission may recommend.

Salary hike expectations

If a new pay commission recommendation follows past patterns, salary revisions could affect central government employees, defence personnel, pensioners and family pension beneficiaries.

But it is important to note that recommendations first need to be finalised by the commission and then accepted, modified, or approved by the government.

So any exact salary hike estimates at this stage remain speculative.

Current DA backdrop

Meanwhile, central government employees continue to receive Dearness Allowance (DA) revisions separately.

DA increases are linked to inflation trends and are independent of Pay Commission restructuring, although eventually DA may be merged into the revised pay framework depending on recommendations.

Why this matters

The consultant hiring notice may look administrative on the surface, but for employees tracking the 8th Pay Commission closely, it is a sign that preparatory work is actively underway.

The bigger questions—how much salaries may rise, what fitment factor could be used, and when implementation may happen—remain unanswered for now.

But one thing is clearer: the 8th Pay Commission process is moving forward, step by step.

Disclaimer: Salary hike estimates, fitment factor assumptions, and implementation timelines remain speculative unless officially announced by the government.