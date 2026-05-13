If you are a central government employee under the National Pension System (NPS), the pension debate is heating up again. Even as the government has introduced the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), fresh demands are emerging for a more predictable retirement income, with an employee body now seeking a guaranteed pension equal to 50% of last drawn basic pay plus Dearness Allowance (DA).

Fresh pension demand ahead of 8th Pay Commission

The conversation around pension reforms appears to be gaining momentum ahead of the 8th Pay Commission deliberations.

According to reports, the All India NPS Employees Federation (AINPSEF) has submitted a memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission seeking a guaranteed pension structure for employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS). The demand comes from long-standing concerns among employees who worry that market-linked pension returns may not provide adequate financial security after retirement.

As per the reported proposal, the federation has sought a minimum assured pension equal to 50% of the last drawn basic pay plus DA, along with a family pension pegged at around 30% of the last drawn pay after the pensioner’s death.

The employee body has reportedly argued that the government’s existing 14% contribution under NPS could be retained to help fund such an assured pension framework, creating a hybrid model that combines market-linked returns with guaranteed benefits.

Employee welfare issues back in focus

The timing is notable.

Just a day after these demands surfaced, the 49th meeting of the National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) was held on May 11 under the chairmanship of the Cabinet Secretary, signalling that employee welfare and service-related concerns remain firmly on the government’s radar.

According to the government’s official release, the meeting marked the Diamond Jubilee year of the JCM framework, which completes 60 years in 2026. Representatives from the Staff Side and senior officials from major ministries participated, with 24 employee-related agenda items discussed in detail.

Pension concerns already part of broader discussions

While the reported AINPSEF demand was not part of the officially listed JCM agenda, pension and retirement-related issues did feature prominently in the wider discussions.

For instance, one agenda item raised concerns over pension coverage for certain central government employees recruited against vacancies notified before December 22, 2003, seeking clarity on their eligibility under pension rules.

Another item sought family pension equal to the full pension amount, arguing that the current framework may not provide sufficient support to surviving family members.

The Staff Side also pushed for implementation of Parliamentary Standing Committee recommendations related to pensioners, including improved medical support and broader healthcare access.

UPS has changed the landscape, but questions remain

The fresh NPS demand also comes against the backdrop of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which became operational from April 1, 2025, offering an assured pension structure for eligible central government employees subject to prescribed conditions.

However, many employee groups continue to argue that a broader and clearer guaranteed pension mechanism is needed, especially for those concerned about market volatility affecting retirement corpus.

What central government employees should watch now

For now, there is no official indication that the government has accepted the AINPSEF proposal. But with the 8th Pay Commission process gathering pace and multiple employee bodies actively pressing their demands, the pension debate is unlikely to cool anytime soon.

Disclaimer:

This story is based on reports regarding a memorandum submitted by the All India NPS Employees Federation (AINPSEF) to the 8th Pay Commission seeking a guaranteed pension framework under the NPS. References to the demand are based on secondary reports and should be viewed as a proposal made by an employee body, not a government decision. Separately, details relating to the 49th National Council (JCM) meeting are based on official government communication and publicly available agenda documents. The reported AINPSEF proposal was not listed as part of the officially disclosed JCM agenda items. Any potential changes to pension rules, NPS structure, or 8th Pay Commission recommendations remain subject to official announcements by the Government of India.