The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) has widened its data collection exercise by asking all Central government ministries, departments, attached offices, autonomous bodies and other government organisations to submit detailed information on employee advances sanctioned over the last three financial years.

The information has to be uploaded through the 8CPC Online Data Portal, and today, i.e., June 30, 2026, is the deadline for submission. Since today is the last date, the exercise is expected to conclude by the end of the day unless the Commission decides to extend the deadline.

The latest move indicates that the Commission is not limiting its work to salaries and allowances. It is also taking a close look at employee welfare schemes that provide financial assistance. The message is displayed on the 8CPC Online Data Portal.

What has the 8th Pay Commission asked for?

The Commission has sought Pay Matrix Level-wise details of advances sanctioned to employees from Level 1 to Level 18, including intermediary levels such as 5A, 10A, 10B, 12A, 12B, 13A and 13B.

The data has been sought separately for three financial years: FY 2022-23, FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25.

For each pay level, ministries have to provide information on Personal Computer (PC) Advance; House Building Advance (HBA); Other advances (excluding GPF Advance, LTC Advance and Travel Advance); and Total amount of advances.

All figures have to be reported in lakhs of rupees, and only online submission will be accepted.

According to the message displayed on the 8CPC Online Data Portal, the Commission has made it clear that all information must be submitted online.

It has also specified that the last date for submission is June 30, 2026. Data must be uploaded only through the portal. Physical files, hard copies, standalone Excel sheets, and email submissions will not be accepted.

The digital-only process is expected to help the Commission compile and analyse information from government organisations in a uniform manner.

Why is the Commission collecting this data?

The Commission has not officially explained the purpose behind this particular exercise. However, the nature of the information being sought gives a fair indication of what it wants to study.

The data may help the Commission understand:

How frequently do employees use House Building Advances

Whether demand for Personal Computer Advances has changed.

Which categories of employees use government advances the most

Whether existing advance schemes remain useful.

Whether any changes are needed in these welfare benefits.

Since the data covers three financial years, the Commission will also be able to study trends over time instead of relying on data from a single year.

How does this fit into the 8th Pay Commission’s mandate?

The exercise is in line with the Terms of Reference (ToR) given to the 8th Pay Commission by the Central government.

The Commission has been asked to examine not only pay and allowances but also other facilities and benefits provided to Central government employees.

Employee advances are considered an important welfare measure because they help employees meet expenses such as buying a computer or building a house.

The ToR also asks the Commission to keep the government’s financial position in mind while making recommendations. Studying the cost and usage of these advance schemes will help it strike a balance between employee welfare and fiscal discipline.

The government resolution constituting the Commission also gives it the authority to seek any information it considers necessary from ministries and departments.

What does this mean for Central government employees?

The latest exercise suggests that the Commission is taking a comprehensive approach before making its recommendations.

Instead of focusing only on salary revisions, it is also reviewing welfare benefits that directly affect employees.

The findings could help the Commission decide whether existing advance schemes should continue in their present form, be modified or be expanded.

At this stage, the exercise is only for data collection. It does not mean that any change has been approved.

Will the deadline be extended?

The Commission had fixed June 30, 2026, as the deadline for submitting the information.

Since the exercise involves a large number of ministries and government organisations, it remains to be seen whether the Commission completes the collection process today or announces an extension.

No official announcement regarding any extension has been made so far.

8th Pay Commission: Latest developments so far

The data collection exercise has picked up pace over the past few weeks.

The Commission has already sought information from ministries on several aspects, including employee strength across departments, salary expenditure, allowances,

pension-related information, General Provident Fund (GPF) data, and other employee welfare-related details.

The latest format on employee advances adds another important piece to the larger exercise.

Taken together, these data sets are expected to help the Commission assess the financial impact of its recommendations and understand how different employee benefits are being used across the government.

8th Pay Commission: Background

The Union government approved the setting up of the 8th Central Pay Commission last year to review the salary and pension structure of Central government employees and pensioners. The Commission has been asked to recommend changes in pay, allowances, and other service-related benefits while keeping the government’s financial resources in view. The Commission is expected to submit its report to the government early next year.

Before preparing its recommendations, the Commission is collecting detailed information from ministries and departments across the country. The current exercise is part of that evidence-based approach, where recommendations are expected to be backed by actual financial and administrative data rather than assumptions alone.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information available on the 8CPC Online Data Portal and the Government’s Terms of Reference for the 8th Central Pay Commission. The data collection exercise is part of the Commission’s review process and does not indicate that any changes to salaries, allowances or employee benefits have been approved.