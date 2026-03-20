8th Pay Commission News: The debate around the alleged gaps in the 8th Pay Commission Terms of Reference (ToR) and process has intensified, with employee unions flagging gaps in the way feedback is currently being collected.

In a detailed memorandum, the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors’ Association (IRTSA) has pointed out that while the 7th CPC examined as many as 196 allowances, the current 8th CPC framework mentions only 12 broad groups of allowances. At the same time, the association has raised a red flag over the lack of clear focus on pension and family pension issues.

Allowances: From 196 to just 12 groups

One of the most striking concerns raised by the IRTSA relates to how allowances are being treated in the 8th CPC process.

The 7th Pay Commission had gone into detailed examination of 196 different allowances, each designed for specific roles, risks, and working conditions across departments. However, the 8th CPC’s online submission format currently groups allowances into just 12 broad categories.

According to IRTSA, this shift may dilute the very purpose of allowances.

In its memorandum, the association has argued that each allowance exists for a specific reason and category of employees. It also said that broad grouping risks overlooking role-specific hardships and needs and employees may not be able to adequately present nuanced demands.

In simple terms, what was earlier a detailed, item-by-item evaluation could now become a more general exercise—something unions fear may leave out critical concerns of many employee groups.

Pension and family pension: A key gap

Another major issue flagged is the inadequate focus on pension and family pension in the current framework.

While the 8th CPC themes mention some retirement-related aspects, IRTSA says there is no clear, dedicated coverage of pension and family pension issues.

This is significant because pension affects millions of retired employees and their families and family pension is a lifeline for dependents after an employee’s death. Past pay commissions have treated pension as a core area of reform.

The IRTSA has urged the Commission to expand this theme comprehensively, ensuring that all retirement benefits—not just a few components—are included for discussion.

Concerns over the submission process

Beyond allowances and pension, the association has also highlighted several procedural issues in the online submission system:

Limited themes: The current nine themes may not fully capture the wide scope handled by earlier pay commissions

Character limit: A cap of 3,500 characters per theme is seen as too restrictive for detailed submissions

Document restrictions: Only one supporting document per theme may not be sufficient

Category-specific issues: No clear provision to submit concerns for multiple designations or cadres

IRTSA has suggested making the process more flexible so that diverse and detailed inputs can be properly recorded.

Other key demands by IRTSA

While the focus remains on allowances and pension, the memorandum also touches upon several broader structural issues review of career progression, especially aligning MACPS with functional promotions; re-examining the classification of posts (Group A, B, C) in light of changing job roles; allowing submission of court judgments relevant to employee issues and accepting physical copies of memoranda in addition to online submissions.

These, the association believes, are essential for a more holistic review by the 8th CPC.

Background: Where the 8th Pay Commission stands

The 8th Pay Commission is currently in its consultation phase, where it is inviting suggestions from employees, pensioners, and stakeholders through an online platform. Employee unions across sectors are actively engaging with the process, hoping that their long-pending demands—on salary structure, allowances, and pensions—are taken into consideration.

Importantly, the Commission has now extended the deadline for submitting feedback till March 31, 2026. This extension is expected to give more time to unions and individuals to submit detailed representations.

Why this matters

At its core, the concerns raised by IRTSA highlight a larger issue: whether the 8th CPC’s current approach can capture the complex realities of government employees and pensioners.

If allowances are broadly grouped and pension issues are not fully addressed, there is a risk that critical, ground-level concerns may not find adequate space in the final recommendations.

As consultations continue, all eyes will be on whether the Commission expands its framework to reflect the depth and diversity of issues—especially on allowances and pensions—that directly impact millions of central government employees and retirees.