The demand for a higher fitment factor — the key multiplier that decides how much salaries will rise — has taken centre stage in the 8th Pay Commission process.

Employee representatives are now pushing for a fitment factor of up to 3.25, which could raise the minimum basic salary of central government employees from Rs 18,000 to over Rs 54,000. With discussions formally beginning this week, the focus is clearly on minimum pay and how much relief employees can realistically expect.

Drafting process begins

The 8th Pay Commission process has gained momentum as the National Council (Staff Side) of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) convenes its drafting committee in New Delhi on February 25, 2026.

This meeting is aimed at preparing a unified memorandum of demands for central government employees and pensioners. The discussions are expected to continue for nearly a week.

The 8th Pay Commission office has already been set up at the Chandralok Building in Janpath, signalling that the formal review process is now moving ahead.

Why fitment factor matters most

Among all issues — pay revision, allowances, service conditions and pension — the fitment factor remains the most crucial.

The fitment factor is the multiplier used to revise basic pay. For example:

The 7th Pay Commission used a fitment factor of 2.57

This raised the minimum basic pay from Rs 7,000 (6th CPC) to Rs 18,000

Now, employee representatives argue that inflation and rising cost of living justify a much higher multiplier under the 8th Pay Commission.

What is being demanded?

The NC-JCM staff side is pushing for:

-A minimum fitment factor of 2.86

-Some employee bodies demanding 3.00 to 3.25, and even higher in some discussions

-A proposed minimum salary between Rs 54,000 and Rs 58,500

-5% annual increment

If a 3.0 to 3.25 factor is accepted, the jump in minimum basic pay would be substantial compared to the current Rs 18,000.

Employee unions have clearly indicated that anything below 2.86 would be “unacceptable,” especially when compared to the 2.57 multiplier used in the 7th CPC.

Minimum salary: The key expectation

At present, central government employees receive a minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000 under the 7th Pay Commission.

If the 8th Pay Commission accepts:

Fitment factor of 3.0 → Minimum salary could cross Rs 54,000

Fitment factor of 3.25 → Minimum salary may move closer to Rs 58,500

This sharp increase is being justified by employee bodies on grounds of: Inflation, rising household expenses, stagnation in real wages, and increased cost of urban living.

For pensioners too, a higher fitment factor would mean better revised pensions.

What about allowances and DA?

While fitment factor is the biggest talking point, other issues are also on the table:

-Rationalisation of House Rent Allowance (HRA)

-Future structure of Dearness Allowance (DA)

-Pension revision formula

-Service conditions

Meanwhile, a Dearness Allowance hike to around 63% is expected in March 2026 under the existing 7th CPC structure. However, until the 8th Pay Commission recommendations are approved and notified, current rules will continue.

Timeline and what happens next

The 8th Pay Commission was constituted with an 18-month timeline to submit its report.

Once the NC-JCM finalises its memorandum of demands, it will formally submit it to the Commission. The government will then examine recommendations keeping in mind: budgetary constraints, fiscal deficit targets, and broader economic conditions.

The final decision on the fitment factor will rest with the government.

The bigger picture

For central government employees and pensioners, the 8th Pay Commission is not just about pay revision — it is about correcting what unions describe as wage stagnation.

The coming weeks will be crucial. If the government agrees to a fitment factor near 3.0 or above, it could mark one of the biggest jumps in minimum basic salary in recent pay commission history.

For now, all eyes are on the negotiations — and on the number that will decide the new salary structure: the fitment factor.