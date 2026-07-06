The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has once again extended the deadline for central government ministries, departments and Union Territories to submit key data required for the ongoing pay revision exercise. The last date for uploading the information on the Commission’s Data Collection Portal has now been extended to July 31, 2026, giving departments another month to complete the exercise.

The Commission said the extension has been granted because several ministries, departments and Union Territories were unable to submit the required information within the earlier deadline.

In an order issued on Monday, the Commission directed all designated nodal officers to ensure that the information is uploaded within the revised timeline. It also reiterated that only data submitted through the online Data Collection Portal will be accepted. Physical documents, emails, Excel sheets, PDF files or any other mode of submission will not be considered.

Why has the deadline been extended?

This is the latest extension in the Commission’s ongoing exercise to collect detailed information from government departments before it begins its recommendations on salaries, allowances and related service matters.

According to the Commission, many ministries and departments have not yet completed uploading the required information. Since the data collection exercise covers a large number of organisations across the Central government, additional time has now been provided to ensure complete and accurate data is received.

The Commission has asked all nodal officers to use the extended period to upload the pending information exclusively through the online portal.

What is this data collection exercise?

The data collection exercise is one of the first major steps undertaken by the 8th Central Pay Commission after it started functioning.

Before recommending any changes in pay structures, allowances or service conditions, the Commission is gathering detailed information from ministries, departments, Union Territories and various government organisations to understand the current workforce profile, expenditure patterns and staffing requirements.

This information will form the base for the Commission’s analysis before it prepares its recommendations for the Central government.

8th CPC seeks data on contractual and outsourced manpower

One of the important exercises currently underway relates to contractual and outsourced manpower deployed across Central government establishments.

The Commission has asked ministries and departments to provide detailed information on outsourced staff engaged through agencies over the last three financial years — FY 2022-23, FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25.

Unlike consultants or retired experts, this exercise specifically focuses on outsourced manpower deployed for routine government functions.

The categories covered include Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Housekeeping staff, Data Entry Operators (DEOs), Drivers, Security guards, Gardeners, Skilled workers, Semi-skilled workers and Unskilled workers.



Other outsourced support staff engaged through agencies

Instead of merely asking for the number of workers employed, the Commission has sought data in terms of man-months of deployment, which reflects both the number of personnel engaged and the duration for which they worked during each financial year.

This is expected to give the Commission a clearer picture of the government’s dependence on outsourced manpower across different organisations.

The Commission has clarified that individual consultants, retired consultants and professionals are not part of this exercise, as information relating to those categories is being collected separately.

Why is this exercise significant?

The data collection indicates that the Commission is carrying out a detailed review of workforce deployment before making its recommendations.

Apart from regular employees, the Commission is now also examining the extent to which ministries rely on outsourced manpower for day-to-day operations.

The information could help the Commission assess staffing patterns, workforce requirements and the growing role of contractual personnel in government offices.

Current status of the 8th Pay Commission

The Union Cabinet approved the constitution of the 8th CPC in January last year.

Since then, the Commission has begun its preliminary work by collecting data from Central government ministries, departments, Union Territories and other organisations. However, the government is yet to notify the Commission’s Terms of Reference (ToR).

The Commission has not started consultations on pay structures yet. At present, its focus remains on building a comprehensive database covering employees, pensioners, consultants, contractual staff and outsourced manpower across the Central government.

Only after the data collection process and the Terms of Reference are finalised is the Commission expected to move to the next stage of consultations with stakeholders, employee organisations and government departments before preparing its recommendations.

The latest extension of the data submission deadline to July 31, 2026 suggests that the Commission is still in the initial phase of gathering information before beginning the substantive work of reviewing pay and service conditions for Central government employees and pensioners.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the latest order issued by the 8th Central Pay Commission. The extension relates only to the submission of information by Central government ministries, departments, Union Territories and other government organisations. It does not indicate any change in salaries, allowances, pension benefits or the implementation timeline of the 8th Central Pay Commission. The Commission is currently in the data collection stage, and its recommendations will be prepared after completing consultations and other statutory processes. Any future decisions on pay revision, fitment factor, allowances or pension will be subject to the recommendations of the Commission and approval by the Central Government.

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