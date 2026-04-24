The Centre last week approved a 2% dearness allowance (DA) hike for January-June 2026, benefiting over 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners. While this appears routine, the announcement carries unusual significance: it marks the first DA revision after the 7th Pay Commission officially ended on December 31, 2025.

This timing has triggered an important question among employees—how will DA accumulated during the transition period be treated when the 8th Pay Commission recommendations are finally implemented?

The 8th Pay Commission timeline

The 8th Pay Commission, formed with an 18-month mandate, is expected to submit its report by mid-2027. Based on past precedents, the government typically takes 6-8 months to review and implement recommendations. This means the new pay structure could become effective around January 2028—roughly 24 months from now.

During this transition period, employees will continue receiving DA hikes based on their current 7th Pay Commission basic salary. The government announces DA revisions twice a year, so employees can expect approximately three more DA hikes before the 8th Pay Commission kicks in.

Assuming each hike delivers 2%, DA would climb from the current 60% to 66% by the time implementation happens.

Why DA merger matters

Every pay commission follows a standard practice: when new recommendations are implemented, the existing DA percentage is merged with basic pay and DA is reset to zero. This merger forms the foundation for all future salary calculations.

The confusion now centers on a critical detail—will DA accumulated between January 2026 and January 2028 be calculated on the old 7th Pay Commission basic pay, or will employees receive arrears based on a recalculated merged basic pay effective from January 1, 2026?

The difference in calculation methods could result in arrears running into thousands of rupees for each employee.

Scenario 1: DA merged only at implementation

In this scenario, the government merges DA with basic pay only when 8th Pay Commission recommendations are implemented in January 2028.

Let’s calculate for a Level 1 employee with a current basic salary of Rs 18,000:

Current position (December 2025):

Basic pay: Rs 18,000

DA: 60% = Rs 10,800

After three more DA hikes (January 2028):

DA reaches 66% (60% + 2% + 2% + 2%)

DA amount: Rs 11,880

New basic pay from January 2028:

Rs 18,000 + Rs 11,880 = Rs 29,880

DA resets to zero

DA calculation during transition (Jan 2026 to Dec 2027):

Each 2% DA hike on Rs 18,000 = Rs 360 per month

For 24 months (assuming implementation in Jan 2028):

Total DA received: Rs 360 × 24 = Rs 8,640

In this scenario, employees receive DA calculated on their existing basic pay throughout the transition, with no additional arrears.

Scenario 2: DA merged retrospectively from January 2026

In this scenario, the government merges DA effective from January 1, 2026—the date when the 7th Pay Commission term ended—and calculates arrears on the revised basic pay.

Calculation for Level 1 employee:

DA position on December 31, 2025:

Basic pay: Rs 18,000

DA: 58% = Rs 10,440

Merged basic pay from January 1, 2026:

Rs 18,000 + Rs 10,440 = Rs 28,440

DA resets to zero from Jan 1, 2026

First DA hike (Jan-June 2026) on merged basic:

2% of Rs 28,440 = Rs 568.80 per month

DA calculation during transition (Jan 2026 to Dec 2027):

Monthly DA on merged basic: Rs 568.80

For 24 months: Rs 568.80 × 24 = Rs 13,651.20

Comparison with Scenario 1:

DA received in Scenario 1: Rs 8,640

DA entitled in Scenario 2: Rs 13,651.20

Arrears difference: Rs 5,011.20

This means a Level 1 employee could receive over Rs 5,000 in arrears if the government adopts retrospective DA calculation from January 2026.

For employees at higher pay levels, the arrears gap would be proportionally larger.

What past pay commissions tell us

Precedents from previous pay commission implementations offer important clues. According to 7th Pay Commission documents, when recommendations were implemented from January 1, 2016, arrears arising from delayed implementation were calculated based on the revised pay structure. Employees received the difference retroactively from the effective date, not from the actual implementation date.

The 6th Pay Commission and 5th Pay Commission followed similar practices. In each case, arrears were computed on the merged basic pay from the commission’s effective date, even though actual implementation came months later.

This consistent approach across multiple pay commissions suggests employees are likely to receive DA arrears calculated on merged basic pay from January 1, 2026.

The Rs 5,000 question

The Rs 5,011 arrears gap for Level 1 employees represents a substantial amount. For higher pay levels, the difference multiplies significantly.

If the government follows established precedent, over 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners would receive these arrears as a lump sum when 8th Pay Commission recommendations are implemented.

However, until the commission submits its report and the government issues implementation orders, the exact treatment of transition-period DA remains uncertain. Previous pay commission communications and implementation documents provide strong indicators, but the final decision rests with the government.

What employees should understand

The key takeaway is simple: DA continues to be paid during the transition period, but the method of calculation at the time of merger determines whether employees receive additional arrears.

Based on past practices documented in 5th, 6th, and 7th Pay Commission orders, the likelihood favors Scenario 2—retrospective calculation from January 1, 2026, resulting in arrears payments.

Employees should watch for official communications from the Department of Expenditure and the 8th Pay Commission as the implementation date approaches. The government’s final orders will clarify how transition-period DA is treated and whether arrears will be paid retrospectively.

Until then, the Rs 5,000+ arrears question remains an important but unanswered part of the 8th Pay Commission story.

Disclaimer:

This article is based on analysis of previous pay commission implementation patterns and publicly available government documents. The actual treatment of dearness allowance (DA) during the transition period and calculation of arrears will be determined by the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations and subsequent government orders. Employees are advised to refer to official notifications from the Department of Expenditure and Ministry of Finance for confirmed information. The calculations presented are illustrative examples for a Level 1 employee and actual amounts may vary based on pay level, existing basic pay, and final DA percentage at the time of implementation.