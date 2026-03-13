Amid the 8th Pay Commission inviting suggestions from employees and other stakeholders, one question continues to dominate conversations among central government employees — will the next pay revision bring a bigger salary jump than the 7th Pay Commission? While employee unions are demanding a significantly higher fitment factor, experts say the final increase may depend heavily on one key element: the level of Dearness Allowance (DA) when the new pay structure is implemented.

Why the fitment factor matters

One of the most crucial elements that decides salary revision under a pay commission is the fitment factor.

The fitment factor is essentially a multiplier applied to the existing basic pay to arrive at the revised salary. In the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was fixed at 2.57.

For example, the minimum basic salary earlier was Rs 7,000. After applying the 2.57 multiplier, the revised minimum pay was fixed at Rs 18,000 for a Level-1 government employee. At the top end, salaries for senior officials rose to Rs 2.5 lakh per month.

Under the upcoming 8th Pay Commission, the big question is what this multiplier will be.

Why DA plays a crucial role in deciding the multiplier

A key factor in deciding the fitment factor is the level of Dearness Allowance (DA) at the time when the new pay commission recommendations are implemented.

Typically, the accumulated DA is merged into the basic pay before the new multiplier is applied. This merged DA becomes the base for calculating the revised salary structure.

For example, if the DA at the time of implementation is assumed to be around 60%, that figure becomes the starting point while deciding the new fitment factor.

Why the 8th Pay Commission may not see a very high multiplier

The current DA level may be one of the biggest reasons why employees might have to settle for a relatively lower fitment factor.

When the 6th Pay Commission ended and the 7th Pay Commission was implemented, the DA had already reached around 125%. That higher DA base allowed the commission to restructure salaries more aggressively.

In contrast, under the 7th Pay Commission, the DA currently stands at 58%. Even if there are a few more revisions before the 8th Pay Commission recommendations come into force, the DA may reach only around 68–70%.

Because the DA base is significantly lower than what it was during the transition from the 6th to the 7th Pay Commission, experts say the scope for a very large multiplier may be limited.

In simple terms, the lower the DA base, the smaller the room for a dramatic salary restructuring.

What employee unions are demanding

Employee organisations are pushing for a much higher fitment factor in the 8th Pay Commission.

The Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) has proposed a multi-level fitment factor ranging between 3.0 and 3.25 to address pay distortions across different levels.

According to the proposal:

Levels 1–5: Fitment factor of 3.0

Levels 6–12: 3.05 to 3.10

Levels 13–13A: 3.05

Levels 14–15: 3.15

Level 16: 3.2

Levels 17–18: 3.25

Employee representatives argue that such a staggered structure would ensure meaningful pay increases across junior and senior levels.

Different reports suggest different ranges

At the same time, various reports and expert estimates suggest a wide range of possible fitment factors.

Some projections indicate the multiplier could fall between 1.83 and 2.57, broadly in line with past revisions. Other reports suggest that if employee demands are accepted, the factor could go up to 3.0 or even 3.25.

The final number will depend on several factors, including inflation trends, government finances, pay parity with the private sector, and the methodology adopted by the commission to merge DA with basic pay.

Timeline: When could the 8th Pay Commission be implemented?

The government announced the 8th Pay Commission in January 2025, but implementation will take time.

Typically, the process of consultations, submissions and final recommendations takes 18 to 24 months. Discussions with employee unions are expected to gather momentum through 2026 before the commission finalises its proposals.

The bottom line

For now, expectations among government employees remain high, especially with unions demanding a fitment factor of up to 3.25.

However, the relatively lower DA level compared with the previous pay commission transition could become a key constraint.

If that factor dominates the calculations, the 8th Pay Commission may still bring a meaningful salary increase — but it may not necessarily match the scale of expectations currently being discussed.