Even as central government employees await more clarity on the 8th Pay Commission roadmap, a key meeting between the Centre and employee representatives is being held today that could shape several long-pending service and pension-related issues.

The 49th meeting of the National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) is being held today at the Cabinet Secretariat’s Sewa Teerth conference hall in New Delhi under the chairmanship of the Cabinet Secretary, according to a Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) order.

The meeting will discuss agenda items proposed by the Staff Side, covering a wide range of demands including pension reforms, medical reimbursements, compassionate appointments, promotion rules, family pension benefits and employment regularisation.

What is the meeting about?

The DoPT, in its April 30 communication, said the agenda for the 49th National Council (JCM) meeting was being circulated in continuation of its earlier April 21 notice announcing the meeting.

While the 8th Pay Commission remains the larger issue on the minds of lakhs of central government employees and pensioners, the agenda for today’s JCM meeting shows that several other service matters are also under active discussion.

The National Council (JCM) is the formal consultative platform between the government and employee unions for discussing staff-related grievances and policy matters.

Key demands on today’s agenda:

The staff side has placed multiple demands before the government. Here are the major ones:

1. Full medical reimbursement beyond CGHS package rates

One of the major demands is full reimbursement of actual medical expenses incurred by central government employees under the Central Services (Medical Attendance) Rules.

The staff side has argued that if CGHS-recognised hospitals charge more than prescribed package rates, employees should not be forced to bear the excess cost, especially when courts have taken a favourable view in such cases.

2. Better healthcare access for pensioners

Several pension-linked healthcare issues are on the agenda, including revision of ward entitlement for certain pensioners, inclusion of full dental treatment reimbursement, implementation of Parliamentary Standing Committee recommendations on pensioners’ medical facilities, and expansion of CGHS access.

The staff side has also demanded an increase in fixed medical allowance for pensioners.

3. Family pension changes

A major pension reform demand is payment of family pension equal to full pension amount.

Currently, family pension is lower than the pension drawn by the deceased employee.

The staff side argues that after the death of a pensioner, surviving family members often face financial hardship and therefore family pension should match full pension.

Another proposal seeks expansion of the definition of ‘family’ to include widowed dependent daughters-in-law for family pension eligibility.

4. Old pension scheme coverage disputes

Issues related to implementation of DoP&PW’s pension coverage rules are also listed.

This includes concerns over employees who were recruited against vacancies advertised before December 22, 2003, but whose appointments happened later.

This remains a sensitive issue because such cases often involve Old Pension Scheme versus National Pension System eligibility.

5. Promotion and MACP-related demands

Several service progression demands are listed, including retrospective promotions where Departmental Promotion Committees were delayed, reduced qualifying service for promotions in non-gazetted cadres, pay fixation benefits for employees promoted after receiving MACP benefits, and MACP entitlement issues for pharmacists.

These demands indicate growing employee concern over career progression bottlenecks.

6. Compassionate appointment reforms

Compassionate appointment has emerged as another major issue.

The staff side has demanded removal of the 5% ceiling on compassionate appointments, reversal of restrictions in certain defence establishments, and restoration of opportunities for bereaved families.

The argument is that the current cap creates hardship for families of deceased employees.

7. Contract and outsourced workers’ regularisation

One of the more significant labour-related demands is regularisation of casual, contractual and outsourced workers.

The staff side has argued that many such workers perform duties similar to regular staff but remain without equivalent pay, benefits or job security.

The agenda also mentions the right of such workers to form unions.

8. Recovery of excess payments

The staff side has sought rationalisation of rules governing recovery of wrongful or excess payments made to employees.

The concern is that current approval processes for waiver are cumbersome and can lead to hardship in cases where recovery may not be justified.

9. Disability and maternity-related demands

The agenda also includes social welfare-related service matters such as easing rules for disabled children seeking family pension and implementation of maternity benefit provisions for women employees with more than two surviving children.

10. Recruitment and staffing concerns

Other key issues include regional recruitment for non-gazetted posts, pending recognition of service associations, and parity in pay scales for central government fire-fighting staff.

Why this matters

Although this meeting is not directly about the 8th Pay Commission, it is significant because it addresses practical employee concerns that affect salaries, pensions, healthcare and promotions.

For central government employees, outcomes from such JCM meetings often indicate which demands may see policy action in the coming months. Given the breadth of issues discussed, today’s meeting could be closely watched by employee unions and pensioner groups alike.

Disclaimer:

This story is based on the agenda circulated by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) for the 49th National Council (JCM) meeting held on May 11, 2026. The agenda reflects demands raised by the Staff Side and does not indicate government approval or final policy decisions. Any changes to employee benefits, pension rules or service conditions will be subject to official government notification.