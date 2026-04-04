8th Pay Commission News: In a significant development ahead of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) consultations, the Staff Side of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery) has written to the Commission highlighting key issues in the current memorandum submission process. The letter outlines nine major concerns and suggestions aimed at making the process more inclusive, detailed and effective.

The Joint Consultative Machinery is a platform where employee representatives and government officials come together to discuss issues and resolve disputes in a peaceful and constructive manner.

The Staff Side’s communication, dated April 1, 2026, has been sent by Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary, Staff Side, NC JCM, to Member Secretary Pankaj Jain of the 8th CPC.

What the Staff Side letter says

Referring to earlier correspondence and discussions, the Staff Side noted that several stakeholders have raised concerns about the structure and limitations of the submission process.

“These concerns are being widely expressed by the stakeholders and require necessary modifications to ensure a more inclusive, comprehensive and effective submission system,” the letter stated.

9 key demands raised by NC JCM Staff Side

1. Increase in word limit

The current cap of 3,500 characters (500 words) has been termed insufficient. The body has requested that the limit be extended to at least 1,000 words per theme to allow detailed justification and data-backed submissions.

2. Clear provision for sub-questions

The letter flags lack of clarity in addressing sub-parts within each theme. It has sought a structured format and said that respondents should be able to answer each sub-question systematically.

3. Separate provision for pension reforms (NPS/UPS/OPS)

One of the most critical demands relates to pension systems. Issues faced under NPS (National Pension System) and UPS (Unified Pension Scheme) highlighted.

The letter has also made strong push for restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) under CCS Rules. “Government employees should not be subjected to a contributory pension scheme,” the letter emphasised.

4. Dedicated section for pensioners

The Staff Side has called for inclusion of pensioners’ concerns.

Key areas include:

Pension revision and parity

Restoration of commuted pension

Welfare measures for retirees

5. Focus on women employees’ welfare

A separate section has been proposed for women-centric issues like workplace safety, maternity benefits, menstrual welfare, Child Care Leave (CCL) and also

gender equity policies.

6. Department-specific issues

The letter highlights that different government departments face unique challenges. The letter suggests allowing separate submissions for department-level concerns. It also talks about better and more targeted policy formulation

7. Extension of submission deadline

The Staff Side has sought more time for consultations and proposed new deadline for memorandum submission as May 31, 2026, saying that consultations will be needed with affiliates across the country.

8. Increase in attachment size limit

The letter also flagged technical limitations concerning memorandum submission as the current limit is only 2 MB. It has proposed that it be increased to 10 MB, saying this will allow submission of detailed reports, annexures and data.

9. Multiple modes of submission

To improve accessibility, the letter suggests allowing submissions via email and hard copy, in addition to online mode. It has also sought reducing technical barriers for stakeholders and called for meeting with the 8th CPC. The Staff Side has also expressed willingness to engage further with the Commission.

“We would like to meet the 8th Central Pay Commission on any convenient date after 13-04-2026,” the letter added.

Why this letter to 8th Pay Commission matters

The suggestions come at a crucial stage when inputs are being gathered for the 8th Pay Commission and a team of the panel is visiting Dehradun on 24th April as part of consultation process. So, if accepted, these changes could significantly influence how employee unions, federations and associations present their demands—especially on sensitive issues like pensions, welfare and pay structures.

The letter from the Staff Side of NC JCM underscores the need for a more flexible and comprehensive consultation framework to ensure that the final recommendations reflect the concerns of a wide range of stakeholders.

Disclaimer: This story is based on a letter submitted by the Staff Side of the National Council (JCM) to the 8th Pay Commission; the demands mentioned are proposals and no final decision has been taken by the government yet.



