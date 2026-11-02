Railway employees work round the clock, often in difficult weather conditions and at considerable personal risk. Yet, their specialised skills, demanding working conditions and growing technical responsibilities have become a key part of the salary revision debate ahead of the 8th Pay Commission. Now, the All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) has placed a fresh set of demands before the Commission, seeking better pay scales, higher risk and hardship allowances and improved promotion opportunities for different categories of railway employees.

During a two-hour interaction with the 8th Central Pay Commission on October 30, 2026, the All India Railwaymen’s Federation reportedly raised issues concerning general salary revisions as well as the specific challenges faced by railway employees. These included loco pilots, traffic running staff, track maintainers and railway technicians.

The federation also called for the merger of certain intermediate pay levels to improve career progression for technicians. It argued that the existing pay structure should better reflect the nature of railway jobs, the risks involved and the technical skills required to keep railway operations running.

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The latest representation comes at a time when the 8th Pay Commission is consulting employee organisations, pensioner associations and other stakeholders before preparing its recommendations. With November 3 marking one year since the Commission was formally constituted, expectations around salary revision, fitment factor, allowances and pension benefits are gaining attention among central government employees.

What has AIRF demanded from the 8th Pay Commission?

AIRF General Secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra, along with other representatives of the federation, presented the railway employees’ concerns before the Commission.

The meeting was attended by 8th Pay Commission Chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, part-time member Professor Pulak Ghosh and Member-Secretary Pankaj Jain.

AIRF argued that Indian Railways operates throughout the year and around the clock. Its employees work across different geographical locations and weather conditions. The nature of their responsibilities has also changed with railway modernisation, increasing dependence on technology and more demanding operational requirements.

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The federation believes that these factors should be adequately reflected in the revised salary structure and allowances.

Its key demands include:

Better pay scales for railway employees, keeping their responsibilities and working conditions in mind.

Risk and Hardship Allowance for employees working in dangerous and difficult conditions.

Higher promotion opportunities and a more rational pay structure for technicians.

Specific allowances for track maintainers, patrolmen, keymen and gatemen.

Improvements in allowances for employees performing hazardous duties.

Better recognition of the working conditions of women railway employees.

The federation also raised issues relating to loco pilots and traffic running staff through a separate presentation.

Why are railway employees seeking higher risk and hardship allowances?

Railway employees working in operational and maintenance roles often face risks that are different from those encountered by employees in regular office-based government jobs.

For instance, track maintainers are responsible for inspecting and maintaining railway tracks. Their work involves outdoor duties, exposure to extreme weather and working in areas where railway movement creates safety risks.

Similarly, loco pilots and assistant loco pilots have demanding operational responsibilities. They need to remain alert for long hours and operate trains under varying conditions.

AIRF has argued that the nature of these jobs deserves appropriate financial recognition. The federation has therefore sought Risk and Hardship Allowance, Dangerous Duty Allowance, Hill Allowance and Dress Allowance. It has also highlighted the need for specific allowances for track maintainers, patrolmen, keymen and gatemen.

The demand is significant because allowances form an important part of the overall compensation structure of government employees. Any revision in these benefits could affect their monthly take-home salary, although the actual impact will depend on the Commission’s recommendations and the government’s final decision.

AIRF wants track maintainers to be treated at par with technicians

One of the important demands raised during the interaction concerns track maintainers.

AIRF has argued that track maintenance is no longer limited to physical inspection and repair work. With railway infrastructure becoming increasingly modern and technology-driven, employees in these roles also need specialised technical knowledge.

The federation has urged the Commission to consider bringing track maintainers at par with technicians working in other engineering departments of Indian Railways.

It has also sought special allowances for track maintainers and related categories, including patrolmen, keymen and gatemen. The demand is aimed at recognising the growing technical requirements of these jobs and ensuring that employees receive suitable pay and career progression opportunities.

Why does AIRF want certain technician pay levels to be merged?

Another important issue raised by the federation concerns the salary structure and promotion opportunities available to railway technicians. AIRF has called for better pay scales and the merger of certain intermediate pay levels.

The objective is to reduce gaps in the pay structure and improve career progression for employees who remain in the same or similar roles for long periods. The federation believes that technicians performing specialised duties should have a salary structure that reflects their skills and responsibilities. However, AIRF’s brief on the October 30 interaction does not specify the exact pay levels that it wants to merge.

This demand also finds a parallel in the broader recommendations made by the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery, or NC-JCM, which represents central government employee organisations. In its memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission, NC-JCM has proposed merging Pay Matrix Levels 2 and 3, Levels 4 and 5, Levels 7 and 8, and Levels 9 and 10.

It has also proposed a one-time upgrade of employees currently in Level 5 to Level 6. The objective is to rationalise the pay structure and improve the financial progression of employees. However, these specific pay-level merger proposals belong to the NC-JCM memorandum. They should not be treated as the exact pay-level merger demand made by AIRF during its October 30 meeting.

Women railway employees also raise concerns

The AIRF delegation also highlighted the problems faced by women working in different railway categories. Women representatives raised issues concerning female loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, train managers and track maintainers.

The demand brings attention to the working conditions of women in operational railway jobs, where employees may have to deal with long working hours, challenging duty locations and demanding work schedules.

The federation wants these concerns to be considered while the Commission reviews the overall salary structure and service conditions.

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How do AIRF’s demands compare with NC-JCM’s salary proposals?

While AIRF has focused on the specific working conditions of railway employees, its demands are part of a much wider discussion on salary revision under the 8th Pay Commission. NC-JCM has already put forward an ambitious proposal covering minimum basic pay, fitment factor, annual increments, allowances and pension-related issues.

According to its memorandum, the employee body has proposed a minimum basic salary of Rs 69,000 and a fitment factor of 3.833. It has also sought an annual increment of 6%, compared with the existing 3% under the 7th Pay Commission.

The organisation has argued that the minimum wage calculation should reflect the rising cost of living and the expenditure requirements of government employees’ families.

Its proposals also include changes to the pay matrix and the merger of selected pay levels. For allowances, NC-JCM has proposed a minimum Risk and Hardship Allowance of Rs 10,000 per month for employees performing risky duties, including those in railway safety categories. It wants the allowance to be linked to Dearness Allowance increases.

The memorandum also seeks an increase in Dress Allowance, with a proposal to make the existing rates three times higher. These figures are proposals submitted by NC-JCM. They are not approved salary or allowance rates under the 8th Pay Commission.

The distinction is important because different employee organisations have submitted different proposals. The Commission will consider these representations before arriving at its recommendations.

While railway employees have raised demands specific to their working conditions, other central government employee organisations are also pushing for significant changes in the salary structure. Their proposals cover everything from minimum basic pay and the fitment factor to annual increments, allowances and pension benefits. Some of these demands could have a wider impact on central government employees if accepted. Here is a look at what different employee organisations and bodies have proposed before the 8th Pay Commission.

Employee body What they are demanding All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) Higher pay scales, risk and hardship allowances, special allowances for track maintainers and better promotion opportunities for technicians. National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) Minimum basic pay of Rs 69,000, fitment factor of 3.833, annual increment of 6% and minimum risk allowance of Rs 10,000 per month for eligible employees. Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) Fitment factor of 4 and minimum basic pay of Rs 72,000, among other demands.

These proposals highlight the different priorities of employee organisations. While AIRF has focused on the risks, technical responsibilities and working conditions of railway employees, NC-JCM and BPMS have pushed for a broader revision of the salary structure. The proposed minimum salaries and fitment factors are demands, not approved figures. The 8th Pay Commission will examine these representations before making its recommendations to the government.

What is the current status of the 8th Pay Commission?

The 8th Central Pay Commission was formally constituted through a government notification dated November 3, 2025.

The Union Cabinet had approved its Terms of Reference on October 28, 2025. The Commission is headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. Professor Pulak Ghosh is its part-time member, while Pankaj Jain is the Member-Secretary.

It has been given 18 months from the date of its constitution to submit its recommendations to the government. This means the report is expected by around May 2027. The Commission has also been given the flexibility to submit interim reports on specific matters whenever its recommendations are ready.

The Commission’s work is currently in the consultation stage. It has been meeting employee associations, unions, pensioner organisations and other stakeholders across different parts of the country.

In an important development, the Commission conducted stakeholder consultations in Mumbai on October 22 and 23, 2026. It had earlier held consultations in Bengaluru on October 7 and 8.

Other meetings and consultations have also been scheduled in cities such as Chennai, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow and Kolkata. The Commission had invited representations and memorandums from serving employees, pensioners, employee unions, government departments and other stakeholders through an online portal. The submission deadline was extended to June 15, 2026. The submission window is now closed.

These consultations are part of the process through which the Commission is collecting views on salary structures, allowances, pensions and other service-related issues.

However, no final salary revision, fitment factor or revised allowance structure has been announced so far.

What has the government said about the 8th Pay Commission?

The government’s Terms of Reference provide the broad framework within which the Commission will work. Apart from reviewing salaries and allowances, the Commission will examine retirement benefits and other service conditions of central government employees. It will also have to consider several economic and fiscal factors before making recommendations.

These include the country’s prevailing economic conditions, the need for fiscal prudence and the availability of resources for developmental expenditure and welfare schemes.

The Commission will also examine the financial implications of non-contributory pension schemes, the likely impact of its recommendations on state government finances and the prevailing salary structures and working conditions in Central Public Sector Undertakings and the private sector.

This means the Commission’s recommendations will not be based only on the salary expectations of employees. It will also have to balance these demands with the government’s financial position and broader economic priorities.

In a parliamentary response in July 2026, the government clarified that the Commission would decide its own procedure and that its Terms of Reference did not require it to provide regular progress updates to the government during its deliberations.

The government has also indicated that the actual fiscal impact of the 8th Pay Commission will be known only after its recommendations are submitted and accepted.

Will the 8th Pay Commission salary revision be effective from January 1, 2026?

One of the biggest questions among central government employees is when the revised salary structure will become effective.

The 7th Pay Commission recommendations came into effect from January 1, 2016. Going by the usual 10-year cycle, employees have been expecting the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations to take effect from January 1, 2026.

However, an expected effective date should not be confused with an officially notified implementation date. The government has not yet announced a final implementation date or approved the revised salary structure.

The Commission first needs to complete its consultations and submit its recommendations. The government will then examine the report and decide which recommendations to accept.

Only after the government’s approval will the revised pay structure and related rules be notified. If the recommendations are implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2026, eligible employees could receive arrears for the intervening period. However, this will depend on the government’s final decision.

What could happen to the fitment factor and minimum basic salary?

The fitment factor is another major point of interest among central government employees. Under the 7th Pay Commission, a fitment factor of 2.57 was used to revise the basic salary of employees.

The minimum basic salary was increased from Rs 7,000 under the 6th Pay Commission to Rs 18,000 under the 7th Pay Commission. For the 8th Pay Commission, employee organisations have proposed considerably higher fitment factors.

NC-JCM has proposed a fitment factor of 3.833 and minimum basic pay of Rs 69,000. The Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh has proposed a fitment factor of 4 and minimum basic pay of Rs 72,000.

These are demands from employee organisations and not confirmed figures. The final fitment factor will depend on the Commission’s assessment of inflation, changes in living costs, the government’s financial position and the overall salary structure.

A higher fitment factor could result in a significant increase in basic pay. However, employees should not calculate their expected revised salaries using these proposed factors as confirmed figures. The final increase may also vary across pay levels and employee categories.

Will pensioners also benefit from the 8th Pay Commission?

The 8th Pay Commission’s review is not limited to serving central government employees. Retirement benefits and pension-related issues also fall within its scope. Central government pensioners are therefore closely watching the Commission’s recommendations.

The revision of pension amounts, changes in the fitment factor and other retirement-related benefits are among the important issues raised by employee and pensioner organisations.

NC-JCM has proposed that the fitment factor should also be considered for pension revision. However, the final pension revision formula and the treatment of different categories of pensioners will depend on the Commission’s recommendations and the government’s approval.

Employees covered under different retirement systems may also need to watch the final recommendations carefully, as the treatment of pension and retirement benefits can vary depending on their service conditions and applicable rules.

What should central government employees expect now?

The latest AIRF representation is another indication that the 8th Pay Commission is examining a wide range of employee concerns. While salary revision and the fitment factor remain the biggest areas of interest, allowances, career progression, working conditions and retirement benefits are also likely to play an important role in the final recommendations.

For railway employees, the latest demands are particularly important because they seek recognition of the risks and technical responsibilities associated with railway operations.

For other central government employees, the broader demands concerning minimum basic pay, annual increments, pay-level mergers and allowances will remain key areas to watch. However, employees should remember that a representation to the Commission does not mean the demand has been accepted.

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to submit its recommendations by May 2027. Until then, the fitment factor, revised minimum salary, allowance rates and pension changes remain undecided.

The next major step will be the completion of the Commission’s consultations and the eventual submission of its report to the government.

Disclaimer: The demands mentioned in this article are proposals submitted by employee organisations and have not been approved by the government. The final salary structure, fitment factor, allowances and pension revisions will depend on the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission and the government’s subsequent approval.